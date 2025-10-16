Award-winning Singer Cristina Fontanelli to Speak at United Nations Peace Conference

Poster re: Award-winning singer Cristina Fontanelli featured speaker at the United Nations COJEP Summit October 16, 2025 Award-winning Singer Cristina Fontanelli 2025 candidate for City Council Member Distrist #3 United Nations Trusteeship Council Chamber

International Singer/TV host, Cristina Fontanelli, to Speak at United Nations re: her 22 Years of Philanthropic Work with Youth and the Healing Power of Music

In a world facing so many challenges, classical music offers a path to peace, empathy, and physical and societal restoration.” — Cristina Fontanelli

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed opera singer Cristina Fontanelli ( www.cristinafontanelli.com ) is an invited guest speaker at the Council for Justice, Equality, and Peace (COJEP) - United Nations Global Conference on Thursday, October 16 at 3 p.m. taking place at the United Nations Headquarters, 405 1st Avenue, New York, NY USA. Ambassador Hugues Sanon is at the helm of the conference. The event is an exclusive gathering of global leaders, visionaries, and changemakers at the United Nations, united in advancing justice, equality, and sustainable development worldwide.2025 marks Ms. Fontanelli's 22 years of transformative work in classical music philanthropy through the www.thecristinafontanellifoundation.org , blending producing musical concerts of high artistic excellence with a deep commitment to community healing and youth empowerment.Fontanelli, a celebrated soprano and TV personality known for her performances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and international stages, has spent over two decades producing concerts that highlight the next generation of musical talent. Her signature initiative, “Christmas in Italy,” now in its 22nd year, has provided hundreds of children and youth with the rare opportunity to perform alongside professional musicians, on professional stages including at Carnegie Hall, nurturing both artistic skill and personal confidence.Her appearances include PBS TV hosting for the Andrea Bocelli, Il Volo and Michael Buble TV specials. She has appeared on CBS Weekend NY, has won Best Actress in the Cutting Room International Film Festival and the Venus International Film Festival for her role in SANTINO, a NIAF/Russo Brothers Production grantee. She is a regular at NYC’s top Broadway Supperclub 54 and previously at Feinstein's at the Regency Hotel and has shared stages with luminaries such as Tony Bennett. She has sung title roles with the Palm Beach Opera, and internationally with the Hong Kong and Cairo Opera’s and has been featured soloist with the Boston Pops and the St. Louis Symphony performing in major concert halls throughout the U.S. and the world, including the Lincoln and Kennedy Centers, Carnegie Hall, the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Boston Symphony Hall. Other TV appearances include co-hosting on CBS-TV. She has been cited as one of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA) most notable alumni (along with Robert Redford, Danny DeVito and Anne Hathaway); has performed at the White House as part of President Clinton’s holiday celebration, and Ms. Fontanelli was invited to open the 2005 Stars and Stripes Inaugural Ball for President George W. Bush. Her awards include the “Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts” from the Order Sons of Italy in America (previous honoree Luciano Pavarotti). Cristina has been an on-air radio guest on WABC, WOR radio with Joe Piscopo, and on Bloomberg and Sirius Satellite Radio. She is included in the book “The Life and Times of Mickey Rooney” (Simon and Schuster 2015) for singing “Happy Birthday” at Mickey’s 90th birthday party (Donald Trump, Regis Philbin, Tony Bennett in attendance). She was signed by platinum record winning producer, Sandy Linzer, to record "Cristina Fontanelli Sings Great Italian Favorites". She sings and entertains in 9 languages.Beyond the stage, Fontanelli has become a passionate advocate for the scientifically documented healing benefits of classical music. Through public speaking, media appearances, and her concert programming, she raises awareness of how opera and classical compositions reduces stress, improves cognitive function, fosters emotional well-being. lowers cholesterol and blood pressure levels —benefits increasingly recognized by researchers and healthcare professionals.“Classical music is not just entertainment—it’s medicine for the soul,” says Fontanelli. “In a world facing so many challenges, classical music offers a path to peace, empathy, and physical and societal restoration.”Her philanthropic efforts have reached underserved communities, veterans, and individuals facing health challenges, reinforcing her belief that music can help address some of society’s deepest problems—from anxiety and depression to social isolation and cultural division.Cristina Fontanelli’s legacy is one of artistic brilliance fused with humanitarian purpose. As she continues to inspire audiences and uplift young performers, her work stands as a testament to the enduring power of opera and classical music to heal, unite, and transform lives.Ms. Fontanelli's humanitarian efforts are now also being extended into the public forum with her recently announced write-in candidacy for New York City Council Member District #3 seat. Access more information thru Ms. Fontanelli's candidacy website

"Let there be peace on Earth" Live performance Cristina Fontanelli with the St. Louis Symphony and choir

