MAG Capital Partners Acquires Houston HQ Facility for Nessco

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAG Capital Partners has acquired a Houston facility to serve as the U.S. headquarters for Nessco Group Holdings Ltd. (Nessco), which custom designs telecommunications and security solutions for the global energy industry. MAG Capital Partners purchased Nessco in December 2024 from global satellite communications leader Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) in the divestiture of Viasat’s System Integration business.Situated on two acres, 1187-1189 Brittmoore Road comprises two buildings with 24’ clear heights and two oversized grade-level doors, accommodating offices and a range of service-based operations. The site offers direct access to major thoroughfares I-10, Beltway 8 and Highway 290, and is central to the Houston Central Business District and the NW-290 and Energy Corridors.Founded in 1979, Nessco delivers telecommunications solutions tailored to the complex needs of the oil and gas, renewables, heavy industrial and data center sectors, including both offshore and onshore applications. The company has made meaningful inroads into the renewables market, supporting several major wind and carbon capture projects across Europe. In addition to the Houston headquarters, Nessco has offices in Canada, Europe, Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and owns a 35,000-square-foot facility in Aberdeen, Scotland to deliver large capital projects across the globe.“Nessco’s global footprint, including remote support, enables it to assist clients through the full lifecycle of large-scale infrastructure projects,” said MAG Capital Partners Principal Dax T.S. Mitchell. “Its integrated solutions span systems design, telecom integration and technical services for mission-critical infrastructure in the petrochemical, LNG and renewable energy sectors and Houston is a major center for these industries.”Industrial sectors are growing increasingly reliant on IoT, SCADA and remote monitoring, making reliable telecom integration essential, especially in mission-critical environments. While the oil & gas sector remains cyclical, investment in offshore production, LNG and downstream petrochemical assets is rebounding, all areas where Nessco has deep experience. At the same time, rapid growth in renewables, like wind and solar, along with data center projects is creating new demand for integrated telecom solutions, particularly across Europe, the Middle East and North America.About MAG Capital Partners, LLCFormed in 2015 by Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi, Dallas-based MAG Capital Partners invests in industrial real estate across the U.S. In 2021, Mitchell, Gi and Steve Sigfusson formed MAGCP Equity to invest in operating businesses with a mission to provide operational and financial expertise to transition entrepreneur-led organizations into market leaders.# # #

