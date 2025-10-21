Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market Set to Reach $19.34 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market Through 2025?

There has been a swift surge in the size of the recreational off-highway vehicles market in the past few years, and it's expected to expand from $10.35 billion in 2024 to about $11.55 billion in 2025, presenting an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This substantial growth during the historical period could be linked to various factors such as higher disposable income, increased engagement in leisure activities, a growing inclination for adventure tourism, burgeoning interest in off-road activities, and an emerging shift towards environment-friendly options.

In the coming years, the recreational off-highway vehicles market is predicted to experience a swift expansion, burgeoning to $19.34 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The anticipated upturn during the projected period can be credited to a surge in off-road recreational activities, increased expenditure on recreational and adventure activities, an escalating request for enhancements in performance, safety provisions, and comfort, along with regional growth. The key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in recreational off-highway vehicles featuring sophisticated technologies, the launch of electric versions of these vehicles, the incorporation of intelligent attributes like GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and mobile app integration, along with strategic promotional events.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market?

The growth of the recreational off-highway vehicles (OHVs) market is forecasted to be driven by the surging demand for outdoor leisure pursuits. These leisure pursuits occur in natural environments, and OHVs can prove beneficial in such scenarios by facilitating navigation through off-road terrains. This permits individuals to reach less explored and isolated zones that might not be easily accessible through conventional vehicles. For example, in December 2023, Outdoor Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the U.S., in their 2023 outdoor participation trends report, mentioned that the count of outdoor entertainment participants increased by 2.3% in 2022, hitting a record peak of 168.1 million, approximating 55% of the U.S population aged over 6 years old. Consequently, the escalating demand for outdoor leisure activities is bolstering the growth of the recreational off-highway vehicles market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market?

Major players in the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles include:

• Honda Motor Co. Inc.

• John Deere GmbH & Co.

• Suzuki Motor Corporation

• Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

• Textron Inc.

• Polaris Inc.

• Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (BRP)

• Linhai Powersports USA

• Hisun Motors Corp USA

• Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market In The Future?

The emphasis on product innovations is a central trend in expanding popularity within the recreational off-highway vehicles market. Companies at the forefront of this market are concentrating their efforts on creating novel products to fortify their market standing. For example, in March 2023, Polaris Inc., an American automobile enterprise, launched its 2024 range of snowmobiles and snow bikes, which includes the new Series 9 325 track and Timbersled's latest RIOT Gen 2 system. These models are equipped with new and advanced features that enhance performance, maneuverability, and control. The 2024 selection now boasts over 250 supplementary parts, outfits, and accessories, offering consumers a wider range of personalization possibilities.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market

The recreational off-highway vehiclesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Electric

2) By Vehicle Type: All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), Utility Task Vehicle (UTV), Snowmobiles, Other Vehicles

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Individual, Fleets, Rental Services, Sports, Agriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Gasoline: ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle), UTV (Utility Task Vehicle), Side-by-Side Vehicles

2) By Diesel: Diesel-Powered UTVs, Diesel ATVs, Heavy-Duty Off-Highway Vehicles

3) By Electric: Electric ATVs, Electric UTVs, Hybrid Off-Highway Vehicles

Global Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for recreational off-highway vehicles. Additionally, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

