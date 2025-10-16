Monit Expands Partnership with Q2 to Help Financial Institutions Unlock SMB Growth with Data-Driven, Actionable Intelligence

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monit , an award-winning financial intelligence platform for business banking, and Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced the expansion of their integration and partnership. As a newly designated Q2 Strategic Alliance partner, Monit will now be offered through Q2’s sales organization, enabling more banks and credit unions to equip small- and mid-sized businesses (SMB) with tools providing clarity to business owners and actionable intelligence for bankers.Through the expanded partnership, financial institutions using Q2’s best-in-class digital banking platform can access Monit’s innovative “digital CFO” tools and analytics capabilities through a simplified, rapid-deployment model, helping banks and credit unions identify high-value cross-sell opportunities and deliver differentiated SMB experiences.Among Monit’s many Q2 clients, Bank of Tennessee has deployed an integrated small business service model through Q2’s digital banking platform that combines digital CFO tools with community-centric banking to deliver proactive guidance via targeted campaigns. This approach supports the bank’s mission to be the trusted hub for small business success across its markets. Highlighting the impact, Thomas Eorgan, SVP of Sales Enablement at Bank of Tennessee, commented: “Monit and Q2 together enable us to deliver tools our small business clients truly value while making it simple for our teams to identify opportunities and run impactful campaigns. It’s a partnership that supports our growth strategy and strengthens our community ties.”Key Benefits for Q2 Bank and Credit Union Clients:● Accelerate Revenue Growth: Identify the highest-qualified SMB cross-sell opportunities. Financial institutions can own the primary relationship with SMBs and targeted campaigns with high conversion rates.● Proven Value for Relationship Managers: Equip bankers with predictive analytics and tailored recommendations, enabling them to engage SMB clients proactively and with greater relevance.● Competitive Differentiation: Deliver enterprise-grade business intelligence tools, leveling the playing field with larger competitors.● Expedited Contracting & Implementation Process: Quickly integrate Monit’s products to their Q2 digital banking experience with a single-page addendum, launching in as little as 10 days, to deliver immediate value to SMB customers.Similarly, Monit’s partnership with Q2 accelerates its evolution as a growth-oriented fintech by embedding its innovative tools directly into Q2’s digital banking platform, which business owners rely on every day. This collaboration expands Monit’s reach and amplifies its mission of empowering business bankers to deliver deeper insights and more meaningful support to their clients. Together, Monit and Q2 are redefining how financial institutions drive growth, strengthen relationships, and help small businesses succeed.According to Max Koenig, VP of Sales & Partnerships at Monit, the expanded collaboration represents a win for forward-thinking financial institutions: “The Q2 Innovation Studio is game changing and a true differentiator for financial institutions, giving them the ability to bring Monit to market in record time. This provides frontline bankers with the necessary tools to own the primary relationship with small businesses. With more than 460 banks and credit unions already leveraging Q2’s digital banking platform, our expanded partnership makes it easier than ever for Monit to help financial institutions win this segment.”Johnny Ola, SVP Q2 Innovation Studio at Q2, emphasized the importance of Monit to Q2’s small business strategy and offerings: “Small business growth is a top priority for our customers, and enabling banks and credit unions to embed Monit into Q2’s digital banking experience via Q2 Innovation Studio plays a key role in helping them unlock that opportunity. By deepening our partnership, we’re giving financial institutions faster access to Monit’s valuable capabilities and positioning them to deliver more meaningful, growth-oriented experiences to their small business customers.”Learn more about the partnership between Monit and Q2 here monitapp.io/q2, or contact sales@monitapp.io for more information.About MonitMonit is an award-winning financial intelligence platform for leading financial institutions who want to provide business customers with embedded ‘digital CFO’ tools and enhanced analytics/targeting capabilities for bankers and marketing teams. Monit provides clarity for business owners and actionable intelligence for bankers. Monit’s mission is to help banks and credit unions win in the increasingly competitive SMB market. Monit is headquartered in Boston, MA with a fully US-based team. The company is privately funded with investment from TTV Capital, FINTOP Capital, BankTech Ventures, and bank partners. Learn more at www.monitapp.io and engage with Monit on LinkedIn.About Q2 Holdings, Inc.Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

