Pet Sitting And Daycare Software Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region & Segment Forecast to 2029

Pet Sitting And Daycare Software Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Pet Sitting And Daycare Software Market?

In the past few years, the pet sitting and daycare software market has experienced significant growth. The market size is projected to increase from $1.02 billion in 2024 to $1.1 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The surge in growth over the historical period can be traced back to factors such as an increase in the pet population, a rise in pet ownership, a greater utilization of pet-sitting services, an increase in disposable income, and heightened awareness about animal health.

Anticipated to witness significant expansion in the coming years is the pet sitting and daycare software market. The forecasted growth is set to escalate to $1.46 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The projected surge during this estimation period can be traced back to a variety of factors such as the increasing prominence of online booking platforms, the expansion of the pet service industry, escalations in pet healthcare expenses, heightened investment in R&D, and the rise of pet daycare businesses. Key trends expected during the prediction period include technological advancements, the advent of cloud-based platforms, integrations with mobile devices, online payment processing capabilities, and collaborations with IoT devices.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Pet Sitting And Daycare Software Global Market Growth?

The rise in demand for pet-related services is projected to fuel the expansion of the market for pet-sitting and daycare software. Pet services encompass a broad spectrum of provisions aimed at catering to the demands of pets and their caretakers, enhancing their overall health, comfort, and well-being. Factors like surges in pet adoption rates, heightened consciousness about pet health and wellness, and an increasing tendency towards personifying pets have all contributed to the escalation in demand for pet services. Pet sitting and daycare software simplifies management tasks like invoicing and scheduling, thereby offering pet owners convenience and clarity. This streamlined functioning allows businesses to expand their operations without compromising on service quality. For instance, United Consumer Financial Services, a financial organization based in the US, disclosed in May 2022 that pet owners shelled out $3.83 billion in 2021 for pet training, and the expenditure on such services is predicted to escalate to $6.84 billion by 2031. Consequently, the surging demand for pet services promotes the growth of the pet-sitting and daycare software sector.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Pet Sitting And Daycare Software Market?

Major players in the Pet Sitting And Daycare Software include:

• PawLoyalty

• PawsAdmin

• PetBacker

• Pet Sitter Plus

• K9sky Inc.

• PetDesk

• 123 PetCare

• Revelation Pets

• Gingr app

• Precise Petcare

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Pet Sitting And Daycare Software Market?

Companies that are active in the pet-sitting and daycare software industry are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge, innovative solutions such as pet owner engagement software to enhance communication and collaborations with veterinary clients. The pet owner engagement software is an integrated solution that connects vet clinics and clients through modern digital tools, facilitating seamless interaction with pet owners on a single, easy-to-use platform. For instance, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., an American company that specializes in developing, producing, and distributing products and services for veterinarians specializing in companion animals, introduced Vello in February 2024. The software sends automatic appointment reminders and confirmations, reducing the occurrence of no-shows and saving time for veterinary teams. Early users of Vello experienced a noteworthy 19% drop in no-show rates on average. The platform also includes an online scheduling tool, making it easy for pet owners to schedule appointments directly from health service reminders or through the Vello software. It gives pet owners hassle-free access to pet health records, appointment details, prescription history, and test results using a mobile web browser, removing the need for an app download.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Pet Sitting And Daycare Software Market Report?

The pet sitting and daycare software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Product: Cloud-Based, Web-Based

3) By Application: Home Use, Commercial Use

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Booking And Scheduling Software, Pet Management Software, Payment Processing Software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software, Billing And Invoicing Software, Staff Management Software, Mobile Apps For Pet Owners, Pet Health And Activity Tracking Software, Reporting And Analytics Software

2) By Services: Software Installation And Integration Services, Customization And Configuration Services, Training And Support Services, Consulting Services, Data Migration Services, Maintenance And Updates

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Pet Sitting And Daycare Software Industry?

In 2024, North America stood as the dominant region in the Pet Sitting And Daycare Software market. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the future. The market report offers comprehensive regional analysis including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

