Global Health Exhibition 2025 is open for registration with a powerful line-up of 500+ healthcare leaders

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Health Exhibition 2025 is open for registration with a powerful line-up of 500+ healthcare leadersStrongest line-up of global healthcare giants, including GE, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, Samsung, Danaher, Karl Storz and StrykerSaudi Arabia’s top healthcare organisations, such as Health Holding, NUPCO, Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Dallah Health, HAYAT National Hospitals, Lean, and STC129 CME-accredited hours of content covering the entire healthcare ecosystemRiyadh, Saudi Arabia – 16 October 2025: Registration is open for the Global Health Exhibition 2025 (GHE 2025), which will gather more than 500 international healthcare speakers from over 25 countries in Riyadh from 27–30 October 2025. Government officials, industry leaders and health specialists will convene to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and shape the future of healthcare through 129 hours of CME-accredited content across multiple stages.Insights from Global Leaders in HealthcareThe 2025 program will feature must-attend sessions led by prominent voices from around the world, including:Cathy Easter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services, making her first visit to the region from the USAMark Davies, Chief Health Officer at IBM, flying in from the United KingdomProsun Nyogi, Worldwide Vice President and Managing Director of Middle East & Africa (MEA) Medtech at Johnson & Johnson, visiting the region for the first time from the UAEBarton Buxton, President and CEO of Healthcare Management Group at McLaren Healthcare Group, also visiting the region for the first time from the USA -Helmut Schuehsler, CEO and Chairman of TVM Capital Healthcare, an investor based in the UAEDr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and VP of Healthcare at Microsoft, from the USAAashima Gupta, Global Director of Healthcare Solutions at Google, making her first visit to the region from the USADr. Aaron Gerber, President of Diversified Businesses and Senior Vice President at Mass General Brigham, from the USADr David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & Vice President of Healthcare, Microsoft said: “Saudi Arabia’s bold investments in AI and digital infrastructure, including the launch of pioneering initiatives like HUMAIN and its growing partnerships with global tech leaders, are setting a new standard for innovation in the region and the world. At Microsoft, we’re excited to bring our global expertise in AI and secure cloud technologies to support this remarkable momentum. At the Global Health Exhibition 2025, I look forward to collaborating with Saudi leaders to accelerate the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation and help realize its Vision 2030 goals as a regional leader in digital health and AI-driven innovation.”Global Health Exhibition 2025 will include 129 hours of CME hours available for collection at GHE. 10 for attending the exhibition and up to a further 119 across the four stages and workshops.Global Healthcare Industry Converges in RiyadhGlobal Health Exhibition 2025 will showcase over 2,000 healthcare brands. These participants represent some of the most innovative companies from North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.Ali Sheneamer, Chief Business Development Officer, Bupa Arabia commented: “As a longstanding partner in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare journey, Bupa Arabia is proud to be part of the Global Health Exhibition 2025. This event is more than a platform; it is a catalyst for progress, collaboration, and innovation across the health ecosystem. At a time of rapid transformation, GHE provides a vital opportunity to engage with global best practices, forge new partnerships, and reinforce our shared commitment to delivering better health outcomes for all.”Additionally, notable leading international companies taking part in the exhibition include GE, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Draeger, Olympus, BD, Unilabs, Karl Storz, Masimo, and Johnson & Johnson.Additionally, Health Holding will be present as National Health Partner along with Foundation Partners comprising of NUPCO, Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Dallah Health, HAYAT National Hospitals, Lean and STC and Diamond Partners Al Rajhi Takaful and Bupa CareConnect.Dr. Ahmed Babeer, CEO of Dallah Health said: “Dallah Health is committed to advancing healthcare in Saudi Arabia on the bases of integrity, ethics and quality. As a foundation partner of the Global Health Exhibition, 2025, we look forward to leveraging the unique opportunity to collaborate with global leaders, exchange knowledge, and showcase our contributions to the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation.”Dallah Nakheel Hospital is becoming the first hospital globally to receive updated ICHOM accreditation.Riyadh: A Hub for Global Healthcare Collaboration“This year we’ve seen a real change in global health leadership attendance, with more leading international figures taking part than ever before,” said Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf. “It’s a clear reflection of the growing strength of the Saudi market and the incredible international opportunities it represents. This event offers direct access to health leadership in Saudi Arabia and around the world.”Registration for GHE 2025 is now open. Secure your pass and explore the full international speaker line-up at: https://www.globalhealthsaudi.com/en/visit/visitor-passes.html ENDSAbout Global Health ExhibitionEstablished in 2018, Global Health Exhibition (GHE) is Saudi Arabia’s premier platform for showcasing next-generation healthcare innovation. GHE is organized by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). The event brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of healthcare. Set against the backdrop of Vision 2030, it positions Riyadh as a driving force in global health transformation.About TahalufTahaluf is a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, the Events Investment Fund, and Informa PLC, one of the world’s leading tradeshow organisers.Press & Media Inquiries:Jessica Homan, Tahalufjessica.homan@informa.com

