Project Management for Creative Agencies: Taskee.pro Adds Time Tracking and Budget Controls

Taskee.pro adds time tracking and budget controls for creative agencies, bringing clarity and profit visibility to every project.

Our goal has always been to make productivity feel natural again. For creative agencies, that means turning structure into something that supports ideas — not blocks them.” — Artyom Dovgopol, Founder of Taskee.

Because creativity deserves structure that actually helps.

Creative agencies live in the tension between ideas and deadlines — between making great work and keeping it profitable. Taskee.pro https://taskee.pro/ just made that balance a little easier. The platform’s latest update brings built-in time tracking and budget control to its clean, minimal workspace, so teams can see where hours and budgets really go without juggling five different tools. See how work is organized in Taskee for Creative Agencies: https://taskee.pro/solutions/creative-agency/

Instead of turning project management into paperwork, Taskee keeps it simple: track time, watch spending, and stay focused on the creative work that matters.

What’s New

Taskee’s new update brings real numbers into the creative workflow — without killing the flow: https://taskee.pro/whats-new/taskee-1-5-cost-tracking-kanban-refresh-trash-bin/

Agencies can now:

- Track time effortlessly. Log hours as you go or review them later — no clunky timers, no forgotten spreadsheets.

- Set budgets and see them live. Assign hourly rates and watch projects in real monetary terms, so profitability is never a surprise.

- Spot overload before it happens. A built-in heatmap shows who’s overbooked and who’s free, helping teams balance work before burnout hits.

- Export reports instantly. Whether it’s for a client presentation or a quick team check-in, reports are now one click away.

It’s the same calm interface Taskee is known for — now with tools that make the business side of creativity just as smooth as the creative side itself.

Why It Matters

Every creative agency knows the struggle — projects that start exciting but end up chaotic. Deadlines blur, budgets drift, and somehow the team is busier than ever but not more profitable. Most project management tools promise structure but deliver noise. Taskee aims to change that.

By combining time tracking, budgeting, and team visibility in one place, Taskee helps agencies stay organized without losing their rhythm. Managers can finally see how work translates into real costs and timelines, while creatives keep their focus on the craft — not the admin.

When everyone sees the same numbers, projects stay fair, transparent, and on track. And that’s when good work actually pays off.

See other features of Taskee to boost productivity of your team: https://taskee.pro/features/

About Taskee.pro https://taskee.pro/faq/

Taskee.pro is a lightweight task, time, and project management platform built for teams that care about clarity over clutter. Designed with creative agencies and startups in mind, it helps teams plan work, track hours, and manage budgets — all without the noise of traditional project suites.

Taskee continues to grow as a simple, human alternative for teams who want to stay organized, profitable, and focused on what they actually love doing.

Meet Taskee.pro at Web Summit 2025

Taskee.pro’s latest update arrives just ahead of its participation in Web Summit 2025’s ALPHA Startup Programme in Lisbon. As one of the early-stage startups selected for the program, Taskee will showcase how clarity-first design can transform project management for creative and digital teams. The team plans to present new tools for budgeting, time tracking, and real-time reporting — continuing its mission to help agencies work smarter, stay profitable, and create without distractions.

https://websummit.com/appearances/lis25/b9f9d8ed-f5d5-4fbc-90c9-79cd80979c97/taskee.pro

