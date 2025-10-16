Aspect Development Unveils Jade & Blue Phase 2 at Nile Property Expo Riyadh 2025 Following Phase 1 Sell-Out

Jade and Blue Jade and Blue1 Jade and Blue2 Nile Property Expo

The launch marks a new milestone for the developer’s signature New Cairo project, blending French-inspired architecture with modern, lifestyle-driven living

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspect Development, one of Egypt’s most design-driven and forward-thinking real estate developers, announced its participation at Nile Property Expo Riyadh 2025, where it will launch Phase 2 of its flagship development Jade & Blue, following the complete sell-out of Phase 1.Located at the end of Street 90 in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, Jade & Blue spans 12 acres and has quickly become a benchmark for luxury and design-led living. With a total target sales value of EGP 14.87 billion, the development integrates premium residences, vibrant retail, and expansive green spaces to create a self-sustained community that responds to Egypt’s growing demand for modern and meaningful urban experiences.Inspired by the elegance of French architecture, Jade & Blue is distinguished by its graceful façades, landscaped courtyards, and serene water features. The project includes 12 boutique residential buildings surrounded by lush greenery and complemented by a dynamic commercial promenade. Apartments and penthouses range from 75 to 220 square meters, offering a variety of layouts tailored to residents’ lifestyles.Amenities include a swimmable lagoon, a clubhouse with a spa and wellness zones, a multipurpose jogging and cycling track and dedicated barbecue and gathering areas—all designed to encourage a sense of connection, balance, and belonging.Phase 1 of Jade & Blue, launched in 2025 achieved full sell-out within a few months, driven by strong investor confidence and a design philosophy that blends functionality with aesthetic harmony. Building on that success, Phase 2 will introduce a limited collection of residences overlooking landscaped courtyards and the main lagoon, featuring enhanced layouts and upgraded interiors.Beyond lifestyle, Jade & Blue has quickly established itself as one of the most sought-after developments in New Cairo. With Phase 1 completely sold out within just four months of launch, the project’s success reflects its distinctive design, ideal location, and strong end-user demand. Building on this momentum, Phase 2 introduces a new collection of residences overlooking landscaped courtyards and the central lagoon, further enhancing the project’s position as a landmark community in New Cairo.“The success of Phase 1 was a defining moment for us,” said Ahmed Awadalla, CEO of Aspect Development. “It reaffirmed that homebuyers today are looking for more than a property—they are looking for spaces that feel alive, connected, and beautifully designed. With Phase 2, we are continuing that journey, offering a refined living experience that embodies both serenity and sophistication.”Supporting the development of Jade & Blue is UDesign Holding, Aspect’s long-standing construction arm and strategic partner for more than a decade. The collaboration has been central to Aspect’s consistent delivery standards across all markets.“Our partnership with Aspect Development reflects our shared commitment to excellence,” said Ahmed Nabil, CEO of UDesign Holding. “For us, construction is more than building—it is about creating enduring communities where lifestyle, technology, and sustainability come together seamlessly.”Aspect’s participation at Nile Property Expo Riyadh 2025, organized by Nile Property Expo Group, highlights the growing global demand for Egyptian real estate and the country’s position as one of the most attractive emerging investment destinations. The exhibition serves as a bridge between Egyptian developers and international investors, offering access to exclusive projects, expert insights, and premium opportunities in Egypt’s rapidly expanding property market.“We are delighted to welcome Aspect Development to Nile Property Expo” said Bassem Kalila, Founder of Nile Expo. “Their projects represent the new face of Egyptian real estate—design-forward, lifestyle-focused, and internationally appealing. The launch of Jade & Blue Phase 2 in Riyadh highlights how Egyptian developers are expanding their reach and redefining the regional property scene.”Aspect Development continues to align with Egypt’s rapid urban transformation and long-term growth vision through projects that merge innovation, sustainability, and lifestyle design. With Jade & Blue leading its portfolio, the company is setting a new benchmark for boutique luxury living in Egypt and beyond.-Ends-About Aspect DevelopmentAspect Development is a next-generation real estate developer shaping the future of premium living across the UAE, Egypt, and Greece. Guided by a vision to redefine urban lifestyles, the company delivers communities that merge innovative architecture, sustainability, and lifestyle-driven design. With a growing portfolio of flagship residential and mixed-use developments, Aspect works alongside leading global partners and its construction arm, Udesign Holding, to ensure precision, quality, and long-term value in every project.By placing people and sustainability at the center of its strategy, Aspect Development is creating destinations that not only respond to today’s demand for modern living but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s residents and investors. Its ambition is clear: to establish itself as a regional powerhouse with international reach, setting new benchmarks for how real estate can inspire connection, prosperity, and well-being.

