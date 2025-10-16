Water Treatment Equipment Market Growth Forecast: USD 93.9 Billion by 2032 | Key Trends & Insights

Water Treatment Equipment Market, by End-use Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The report, titled “ Water Treatment Equipment Market by Type (Process Equipment, Mud Treatment, Filtration Systems & Media, Disinfection, Diversions & Screens, Meters, Membranes, Others), and by End-Use Industry (Industrial Water Treatment Equipment, Municipal Water Treatment Equipment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032,” reveals that the market was valued at $54.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $93.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1419 Prime Determinants of Growth:-The market’s expansion is primarily fueled by:- Rising demand for clean and safe drinking water- Population growth and increasing industrial activities worldwideHowever, factors such as stringent regulatory changes and low consumer awareness—particularly in price-sensitive markets—may restrain growth. High equipment costs limit adoption in developing regions where traditional water treatment alternatives remain prevalent.Nevertheless, emerging economies are expected to play a pivotal role in future market growth, driven by increasing emphasis on sustainability and energy-efficient construction practices.Segment Analysis:-By Type- The filtration systems and media segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over one-fourth of total revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead through 2032. Filtration systems are crucial for eliminating impurities and contaminants, ensuring water safety and suitability for various uses.- Meanwhile, the membranes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for low-pressure membrane technology is a key growth driver, although poor fouling resistance remains a challenge for nonporous membranes.By End-Use Industry- The municipal water treatment equipment segment led the market in 2022, contributing to over three-fifths of total revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2032. Growth in both commercial and residential sectors worldwide drives demand in this segment.- The industrial water treatment segment, however, is poised for the fastest CAGR of 5.89%, fueled by urbanization, industrial expansion, and the growing necessity for safe wastewater management within industrial facilities.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly one-third of the global market in 2022 and is projected to remain the leading region through 2032, registering the highest CAGR of 6.22%. The region’s growth is attributed to the strong presence of leading manufacturers and the rising demand for treated water in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Expanding urbanization and industrialization across the region further enhance market potential.Leading Market Players:- Ecolab- Hydranautics- Veolia- Xylem- Pentair- General Electric- SUEZ- Calgon Carbon Corporation- Culligan Water- Lenntech B.V.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-treatment-equipment-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

