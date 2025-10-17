Animal Parasiticides Market CAGR to be at 7.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $13.57 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Animal Parasiticides Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Animal Parasiticides Market?

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the animal parasiticides market. It's projected to increase from $9.39 billion in 2024 to $10.13 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The historic growth pattern of this market can be ascribed to factors like disease outbreaks, worries about livestock productivity, an increase in pet ownership, government regulations, and developments in the field of veterinary medicine.

In the coming years, the market size of animal parasiticides is projected to experience a robust expansion, eventually reaching $13.57 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the rise of zoonotic diseases, an increase in the companion animal population, the expansion of livestock farming, advancements in parasiticide formulations, and heightened awareness concerning animal health. Key trends anticipated during this period encompass the creation of long-lasting formulations, progress in biologics and vaccines, the employment of nanotechnology for drug delivery, precision dosing technologies, and digital tracking and monitoring systems.

Download a free sample of the animal parasiticides market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21098&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Animal Parasiticides Market?

The growth of the animal parasiticides market is poised to be driven by the rising frequency of zoonotic diseases. These are infectious diseases that humans can contract from animals through bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. Various factors such as climate change, antibiotic resistance, inadequate sanitation, and hygiene practices are causing a surge in their prevalence. Animal parasiticides play a crucial role in combating these diseases by controlling parasites which serve as vectors or reservoirs for transmitting disease from animals to people. To illustrate, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported in April 2024, that confirmed brucellosis cases experienced a surge to 199 in 2022, up from 165 cases in 2021. This implies that the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases is fuelling the expansion of the animal parasiticides market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Animal Parasiticides Market?

Major players in the Animal Parasiticides include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi SA

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Zoetis Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health Inc.

• Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

• Virbac SA

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Animal Parasiticides Market?

Top firms in the animal parasiticides sector are focused on developing new, innovative solutions such as combo treatments, to improve efficacy, expand the range of parasite control, reduce the incidence of resistance, and increase the ease and compliance for pet owners and livestock managers. Combo treatments feature the use of two or more active substances that have different action mechanisms, to treat or ward off disease and enhance the treatment's efficacy while minimizing resistance risk. In a recent example from January 2022, Zoetis Inc., an animal health company from the US, got the approval from the FDA for a new indication of Simparica Trio, confirming its efficiency in preventing Borrelia burgdorferi infections by targeting and getting rid of Ixodes scapularis vector ticks. This novel, chewable, all-in-one pill provides broad-spectrum protection by successfully eliminating Ixodes scapularis ticks, the main vectors of Lyme Disease, before they can transmit the infection. The triple-action formula offers comprehensive parasite control, targeting fleas, ticks, heartworms, roundworms, and hookworms in one monthly dose.

What Segments Are Covered In The Animal Parasiticides Market Report?

The animal parasiticides market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Endoparasticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides

2) By Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Ovine, Bovine, Equine, Canine, Feline

3) By End User: Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals, Animal Farms, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Endoparasiticides: Anthelmintics, Antiprotozoals, Anticestodals

2) By Ectoparasiticides: Insecticides, Acaricides, Larvicides

3) By Endectocides: Macrocyclic Lactones, Imidazothiazoles, Spinosyns

View the full animal parasiticides market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-parasiticides-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Animal Parasiticides Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for animal parasiticides. Anticipations foresee Asia-Pacific to be the region experiencing the most rapid growth in the near future. The report on the animal parasiticides market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Animal Parasiticides Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

animal antibiotics and antimicrobials global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-antibiotics-and-antimicrobials-global-market-report

edible animal fat global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edible-animal-fat-global-market-report

probiotics in animal feed global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-in-animal-feed-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.