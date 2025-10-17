Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market to Reach USD $1.48 Billion by 2029 at 12.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market?

In the past few years, there has been substantial growth in the veterinary pharmacovigilance market. The growth forecast suggests it will rise from $0.81 billion in 2024 to $0.91 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. Elements driving this growth during the historic period include an amplified focus on animal health, a surge in the population of companion animals, increased demand for livestock commodities, growth in the veterinary services sector, and a high occurrence of zoonotic diseases.

In the coming years, the market size of veterinary pharmacovigilance is projected to experience significant growth. It's projected to increase to $1.48 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The forecasted growth can be credited to factors such as a surge in pet ownership and spending, elevated veterinary costs, a heightened emphasis on animal welfare, the growth of telemedicine in veterinary services, and increased demand for personalized veterinary care. The prediction period will see the rise of key trends like digital reporting system implementation, the proliferation of telehealth services in veterinary care, blockchain integration for data security, and the creation of cloud-based pharmacovigilance platforms.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Global Market Growth?

The veterinary pharmacovigilance market is set to grow due to the increasing demand for animal health and medicinal products. These are items crafted to enhance the health and welfare of pets, encompassing food, medications, and grooming supplies. This escalating demand stems from the growth in pet ownership, progression in veterinary medicine, and the requirement for improved livestock productivity. Moreover, heightened awareness of animal well-being and a significant rise in animal diseases contribute to the growing demand. Veterinary pharmacovigilance plays a crucial role in pet care by ensuring that pet medications are safe and effective through continuous monitoring and evaluation of potential adverse effects while ensuring regulatory compliance. For example, the Republic of Estonia's Agency of Medicines (Ravimiamet) reported in March 2024 that the veterinary medicinal products sector witnessed a growth of 6.9% in 2023, totaling 18.6 million euros, a rise from 17.4 million euros in 2022. Thus, the increasing demand for animal health and medicinal products is expected to drive the growth of the veterinary pharmacovigilance market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Pharmacovigilance include:

• Accenture PLC

• Zoetis Inc

• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Covetrus Inc

• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

• Ceva Santé Animale

• Virbac SA

• Merck Animal Health

• Huvepharma EOOD

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Sector?

Leading firms in the veterinary pharmacovigilance sector are prioritizing the enhancement of regulatory structures through advancements in data analytics, notably in areas such as adverse event reporting (REAS) and safety report formulation. These processes involve recording and scrutinizing detrimental responses to veterinary medications in order to gauge their safety and guarantee regulatory compliance. For example, in August 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, a governmental agency from Mexico, initiated a veterinary pharmacovigilance system. This system, devised by SENASICA, is utilized for ensuring the safety, quality, and potency of veterinary medications in Mexico. It amasses data related to adverse reactions from those who administer veterinary products, such as pharmaceutical firms, distributors, veterinary hospitals, and veterinarians, which aids in the identification, evaluation, and diminution of risks tied to these drugs. The system incorporates the veterinary pharmacovigilance guide (REAS) for recording adverse reactions and tracking efficacy, residue boundaries, and environmental problems.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market Report?

The veterinary pharmacovigilance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: In House, Outsourced

2) By Solution: Software, Services

3) By Product: Biologics, Anti Infectives, Other Products

4) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals, Other Animal Types

5) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Companies, Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By In House: Internal Pharmacovigilance Departments, In-House Monitoring And Reporting Systems, Veterinary Adverse Event Management Software

2) By Outsourced: Third-Party Pharmacovigilance Services, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) For Pharmacovigilance, Pharmacovigilance Consulting And Support Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market for veterinary pharmacovigilance. Anticipated to have the most rapid expansion during the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific region. Notably, the market report on veterinary pharmacovigilance incorporates regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

