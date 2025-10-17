The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fiber Cement Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Expected to grow to $22.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%” — The Business Research Company

Fiber Cement Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The dimension of the fiber cement market has witnessed consistent expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $17.18 billion in 2024 to $18.03 billion in 2025, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The past growth of the market can be credited to factors such as the effect of industrialization, market incursion in developed regions, regulatory backing and standards, boom in construction sector, and architectural advancements.

In the coming years, the fiber cement market is expected to witness robust expansion. The market is projected to surge to $22.34 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The surge during the projection period can be credited to its cost-effectiveness and longevity, preference and awareness among consumers, resistance to weather and durability, residential and commercial constructions, and government regulations and policies. Major trends for the projected period include urbanization, infrastructure development, increase in construction activities, shifting towards sustainable construction materials, weather endurance and longevity, and architectural aesthetics and trends.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Fiber Cement Market?

The fiber cement market is anticipated to expand due to escalating costs in the construction sector. The surge in the construction industry has led to heightened usage of efficient and environmentally-friendly fiber cement adhesives. The product is widely used for the exterior of both residential and commercial buildings, offering benefits such as resistance to wear and tear of concrete, thereby enhancing residential spaces. For instance, the United States Census Bureau stated that in October 2024, construction spending rose to $2,147.4 billion in August 2024, a 4.1% increase from the previous year's estimate of $2,047.4 billion in August 2023. The total construction expenditure for the first eight months of 2024 reached $1,428.5 billion, a 7.6% rise compared to the previous year's $1,327.0 billion during the same period. As a result, the growing expenditure on construction is fueling the expansion of the fiber cement market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Fiber Cement Market?

Major players in the Fiber Cement include:

• SCG Building Materials

• Everest Industries Limited

• James Hardie Industries PLC

• Shandong Shanshui Cement Group Ltd.

• CSR Limited

• Plycem USA Inc.

• GAF Materials Corporation

• Perlite Construction Co. Ltd.

• Elementia Materiales

• Nichiha Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Fiber Cement Market In The Future?

Key players in the fiber cement market, like the Indian cement market, are pioneering innovative methods such as reinforced fiber technology. This technology integrates fibrous substances into cement or concrete to boost its mechanical attributes like durability, crack resistance, and sturdiness, and to decrease permeability, thereby elevating its general performance. For example, in August 2023, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., a cement company based in India, secured a patent for its inventive 'Fibre Reinforced Cement Composition,' marketed as 'Duraguard Microfiber Cement.' This improves bonding, durability, and defense against cracks. This product is apt for all stages of construction, and looks to prolong the life of structures, simultaneously trimming down maintenance expenditure. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, expounded the firm's dedication to creativity and enhancing the client’s experience in the cement sector.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Fiber Cement Market Growth

The fiber cement market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Raw Material: Cellulosic Fiber, Portland Cement, Silica

2) By Application: Siding, Roofing, Cladding, Molding And Trimming, Other Applications

3) By End User: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Cellulosic Fiber: Wood Pulp, Recycled Paper, Other Natural Fibers

2) By Portland Cement: Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Blended Cement, Special Purpose Cement

3) By Silica: Amorphous Silica, Crystalline Silica, Fumed Silica

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Fiber Cement Market By 2025?

In 2024, the fiber cement market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which held the largest share. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to witness the quickest expansion during the prediction period. The region-specific analysis provided in the report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

