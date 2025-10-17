The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Energy Efficient Windows Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $15.69 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Energy Efficient Windows Market?

The market size of energy-efficient windows has been consistently expanding in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $12.53 billion in 2024 to $13.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors such as the development of industry standards, the initial adoption in the market, design and architectural trends, initiatives by the public and government, and environmental concerns have contributed to the growth observed in the historical period.

In the coming years, the market size of energy efficient windows is projected to experience consistent growth. The market is set to reach $15.69 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Factors contributing to this projected growth within the forecast period include increased urbanization and a boom in construction, the incorporation of renewable energy, heightened awareness and education, strict environmental guidelines, and escalating energy costs. Notable trends predicted for the forecast period encompass sustainability and the circular economy, a focus on health in design, the integration of digitalization and IoT, customisation and visual appeal, net-zero energy properties, as well as advanced insulation and glazing techniques.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Energy Efficient Windows Market?

The rise in environmental consciousness and the broad acceptance of eco-friendly structures are anticipated to drive the expansion of the energy-efficient windows industry. Green buildings involve the establishment of structures and the implementation of procedures that foster environmentally considerate and resource-wise construction from commencement to completion. An appreciable dip in the energy needed for heating and cooling is guaranteed by these energy-efficient structures, regardless of the energy or equipment selected for climate control in the building. For example, reports from The World Economic Forum, a Swiss-based global organization, indicated in June 2024 that the drift towards eco-friendly construction practices could establish a global market opportunity valued at $1.8 trillion by 2030. Consequently, the escalating consciousness about the environment and the comprehensive adoption of green buildings are propelling the growth of the energy-efficient windows market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Energy Efficient Windows Market?

Major players in the Energy Efficient Windows include:

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Buiders first source Inc.

• PPG Industries Ltd.

• Masco Corporation

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

• JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

• Anderson Corporation

• Associated Materials LLC

• Schott AG

• VKR Holding A/S

What Are The Future Trends Of The Energy Efficient Windows Market?

The escalating efforts in research and development for energy-saving windows represent a significant trend in the energy-efficient window equipment sector. Industry participants are aiming to design windows that can limit waste and lower energy usage. To illustrate, YES WORLD, a company based in Singapore, introduced energy-saving window solutions for residential and commercial properties in January 2023. The specially designed glass incorporates double pane and sandwich glass that includes a layer of an exclusive patented material. This material reflects the majority of solar heat, thereby addressing inadequacies related to windows in the building envelope. By reflecting around 85 percent of the sun's heat, it significantly reduces solar heat gain and the energy demand in relation to HVAC load.

What Segments Are Covered In The Energy Efficient Windows Market Report?

The energy efficient windows market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Operating Type: Awning, Casement, Double-hung, Fixed, Hopper, Sliding

2) By Component: Frame, Glass, Hardware

3) By Glazing Type: Double Glazing, Triple Glazing, Other Glazing Types

4) By Application: New Construction, Renovation And Reconstruction

5) By End User: Residential, Non Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Awning: Top-Hinged Awning Windows, Side-Hinged Awning Windows

2) By Casement: Left-Hinged Casement Windows, Right-Hinged Casement Windows

3) By Double-Hung: Traditional Double-Hung Windows, Tilt-In Double-Hung Windows

4) By Fixed: Large Fixed Windows, Small Fixed Windows

5) By Hopper: Top-Hinged Hopper Windows, Bottom-Hinged Hopper Windows

6) By Sliding: Horizontal Sliding Windows, Vertical Sliding Windows

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Energy Efficient Windows Market?

In 2024, North America led the way as the biggest region in the energy efficient windows market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in this market. The energy efficient windows market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

