Power System Simulation Software Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company's Power System Simulation Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Power System Simulation Software Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of power system simulation software has seen a significant surge in recent years. Projected to increase from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025, it has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The past growth in this sector can be ascribed to factors like the rising demand for power, government rulings and standards, increased use of renewable energy sources, the adherence to global standards and interoperability, the call for energy efficiency, and the aging of the prevailing power infrastructure.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the power system simulation software market in the upcoming years, with a predicted valuation of $1.94 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be tied to the advancement of electric vehicles and their integration, a growing emphasis on grid robustness and dependability, progressive energy policies, regulatory schemes, the deployment of digital twin technologies for virtual scheming and simulation, and an uptick in decentralized energy systems. The forecast period is likely to witness key trends such as enhancements in computational capabilities, modeling strategies, and simulation protocols, progress in communication technologies, widespread incorporation of data analytics and big data systems, and the emergence of microgrids as decentralized energy networks.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Power System Simulation Software Market?

An upsurge in electricity demand is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the power system simulation software market. This increased need for electricity is linked to escalating industrialization, urbanization, and the prevalent use of electric-powered gadgets and vehicles. Power system simulation software ensures the accommodation of the heightened electricity requirement by perfecting grid performance, incorporating renewable energy, and boosting grid dependability to efficiently and sustainably fulfill rising energy demands. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA), an autonomous intergovernmental organization based in France, reported in January 2024 that global electricity demand surged by 2.2% in 2023. Over the following three years, the need for electricity worldwide is expected to grow at a swifter pace, escalating at an annual average of 3.4% until 2026. This mounting demand for electricity consequently propels the growth of the power system simulation software market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Power System Simulation Software Market?

Major players in the Power System Simulation Software include:

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd

• Eaton Corporation plc

• ANSYS Inc.

• Bentley Systems

• ESI Group

• Operation Technology Inc.

• OPAL-RT Technologies Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Power System Simulation Software Industry?

Leading firms in the power system simulation software market are concentrating on the creation of innovative technologies such as droop simulation technology to achieve a competitive advantage. Droop simulation technology involves the use of computational models and methods within power system simulation software to simulate and examine droop control tactics. Droop control is a standard technique used in interconnected power systems for load sharing regulation and stability maintenance. For example, Flextronics International Ltd., a Singaporean-based electronics manufacturing service corporation, in April 2024, launched the 4.5 version of their Flex Power Designer (FPD) software. This new release contains several considerable improvements, including a new 3D visualization tool for superior comprehension of power systems' physical layout and performance. It has extended support for Xilinx Versal Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP) devices and includes a bus voltage optimization feature intended to improve system efficiency. The update also incorporates refined thermal models for certain power modules, making possible more accurate thermal simulations.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Power System Simulation Software Market Segments

The power system simulation softwaremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Transmission, Distribution, Other Types

2) By Module Type: Power Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination, Arc Flash, Dynamic State Studies Module, Renewable Energy Integration, Energy Storage System Modeling, Other Module Types

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Application: Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Public Utilities

Subsegments:

1) By Transmission: Power Flow Analysis, Stability Analysis, Fault Analysis, Contingency Analysis, Dynamic Simulation

2) By Distribution: Load Flow Analysis, Voltage Drop and Loss Analysis, Protection Coordination, Distributed Generation Integration, Smart Grid Simulation

3) By Other Types: Renewable Energy Integration, Microgrid Simulation, Energy Storage System Simulation, Power Quality Analysis

Which Regions Are Dominating The Power System Simulation Software Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led in the market for power system simulation software. The projected market growth status was reported for different regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

