The Business Research Company's Cutlery And Hand Tools Market Anticipated to Grow at 4.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $188.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Cutlery And Hand Tools Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for cutlery and hand tools has consistently expanded. Projected growth from $152.61 billion in 2024 to $158.4 billion in 2025, suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This historic growth is largely due to factors such as construction and infrastructure development, automotive industry requirements, home improvement tendencies, innovative tool design, and consumer inclination towards quality and durability.

The market size for cutlery and hand tools is anticipated to see constant expansion in the forthcoming years, increasing to reach $188.96 billion in 2029 with a 4.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The growth during the predicted period is mainly due to the emergence of e-commerce in retail, emphasis on ergonomics and user comfort, intelligent and interconnected tools, environment-friendly production methods, and the trend of do-it-yourself and home enhancement culture. Key trends during the forecast period encompass the use of eco-friendly materials, advanced materials for increased durability, ergonomic design, incorporation of intelligent technologies, customization and personalization, and the focus on hygiene and anti-microbial attributes.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Cutlery And Hand Tools Market?

The future progression of the cutlery and hand tool manufacturing market is anticipated to be boosted by quick advancements in wireless technology and the trending of miniaturization, a design approach to make equipment components more compact. Additional technological developments such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are being integrated into the manufacturing procedure, which reveals to offer higher productivity, reduced operational costs, and increased profit margins. For instance, a report from Compass suggests that internet traffic could triple its initial levels by 2022 and the contribution of IoT devices to the market could rise to 28% by 2025. This suggests a potential for companies to amplify their production capabilities and diversify their product range, thereby propelling the market in the future.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cutlery And Hand Tools Industry?

Major players in the Cutlery And Hand Tools include:

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

• Snap-on Inc.

• Griffon Corporation

• Kennametal Inc.

• Apex Tool Group

• Fiskars Group

• Blount International Inc.

• Lifetime Brands Inc.

• Klein Tools Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Cutlery And Hand Tools Market?

Key companies within the cutlery and hand tools industry, such as Kyocera International, Inc., are focusing on the creation of lightweight items like ceramic kitchen knives as a strategy to outperform competitors. These knives, made from advanced ceramic materials like zirconia, are not only lightweight but also durable, with an enduring sharpness and rust resistance. An example of this trend was seen in August 2023 when Kyocera International released a dynamic line of ceramic kitchen knives called INNOVATIONWHITE. Debuting on Indiegogo, these knives came in five handle colors and featured a unique blend of zirconia-alumina, taking their sharpness to twice the level of the company's earlier ceramic blades. With an ergonomic handle designed for a firm hold coupled with the lightness of the design, these knives offer enhanced cutting skills and are easy to manoeuvre.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cutlery And Hand Tools Market Report?

The cutlery and hand tools market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Metal Kitchen Cookware, Utensil, Cutlery And Flatware, Saw Blade And Hand Tool

2) By Application: Household, Commercial

3) By Sales Channel: Online Sales, Company Direct Sales, Other Sales Channel

Subsegments:

1) By Metal Kitchen Cookware: Cookware Sets, Pots And Pans, Baking Sheets And Roasters, Griddles And Skillets, Pressure Cookers, Stockpots And Saucepans, Cookware Accessories (Lids, Trivets)

2) By Utensil: Cooking Utensils (Spatulas, Ladles, Tongs), Serving Utensils (Salad Servers, Serving Spoons), Measuring Utensils (Measuring Spoons, Cups), Graters And Peelers, Whisks And Mixers, Mortar And Pestles

3) By Cutlery And Flatware: Kitchen Knives (Chef's Knives, Paring Knives), Specialty Knives (Serrated Knives, Boning Knives), Knife Sets, Forks, Spoons, And Knives (Dining), Steak Knives, Butter Knives, Salad Forks, Flatware Sets (Dinnerware Sets)

4) By Saw Blade And Hand Tool: Circular Saw Blades, Jigsaw Blades, Reciprocating Saw Blades, Miter Saw Blades, Band Saw Blades, Hacksaw Blades, Diamond Blades, Hand Saws, Hammers, Screwdrivers And Nut Drivers, Pliers And Cutters, Wrenches And Ratchets, Chisels And Files, Utility Knives, Tape Measures, Levels And Squares, Hand Drills

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cutlery And Hand Tools Market By 2025?

In 2024, the cutlery and hand tools market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with Western Europe coming in as the second-largest region. The market report for cutlery and hand tools encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

