Centrifugal Pumps Market Poised to Reach US$55.7 Billion by 2032, Says Persistence Market Research

Centrifugal Pumps Market

Growing water management needs and technological advancements are boosting demand for modern centrifugal pumps.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global centrifugal pumps market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing industrialization, infrastructure expansion, and the need for efficient fluid management across various sectors. The market is expected to reach US$55.7 billion by 2032, up from US$41.2 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period 2025–2032. The growth is largely fueled by rising demand for water management solutions in agriculture, municipal water supply, and industrial processes, where efficient fluid transfer is critical for operational efficiency. Additionally, modernization in manufacturing facilities and industrial plants has further augmented the demand for reliable and high-performance centrifugal pumps.

The horizontal centrifugal pump segment leads the market due to its versatility, ease of maintenance, and widespread adoption in industrial and municipal applications. Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and expanding industrial sectors in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region’s focus on upgrading water supply systems, expanding agricultural irrigation, and adopting energy-efficient pump technologies has made it a major hub for centrifugal pump demand.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/35683

Key Highlights from the Report

• Rising demand for efficient water management solutions across agriculture, manufacturing, and municipal sectors.

• Growth in infrastructure investments, particularly in emerging economies, is boosting market expansion.

• Technological advancements in pump efficiency and automation are driving sustained demand.

• Horizontal centrifugal pumps remain the leading product segment due to versatility and reliability.

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by industrialization and urban development.

• Increasing adoption of smart pumping solutions is reshaping the modern fluid management landscape.

Market Segmentation

By Stage

The centrifugal pumps market is segmented by stage into single-stage and multi-stage pumps. Single-stage pumps are commonly used in applications requiring moderate pressure, such as water supply, irrigation, and general industrial processes, due to their simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and ease of maintenance. Multi-stage pumps, on the other hand, are designed for high-pressure and long-distance fluid transfer, making them ideal for power generation, oil & gas, and industrial applications that require consistent high-pressure delivery over extended pipelines.

By Operation

Centrifugal pumps are also categorized based on operation type, including electric, hydraulic, and pneumatic pumps. Electric pumps are the most widely adopted due to their reliability, efficiency, and suitability for a broad range of industrial and municipal applications. Hydraulic pumps provide high torque and are often used in heavy-duty and specialized applications such as oil & gas and large-scale manufacturing processes. Pneumatic pumps, powered by compressed air, are preferred in environments where electricity may be unavailable or unsafe, such as chemical processing and hazardous industrial zones.

By End Use

The centrifugal pumps market serves multiple end-use sectors, each with distinct requirements. In agriculture, pumps are essential for irrigation, water transfer, and crop management systems. The power generation sector relies on centrifugal pumps for cooling systems, boiler feed, and condensate transfer. In oil & gas, pumps facilitate crude oil transfer, refining processes, and petrochemical operations. Construction and building services utilize pumps for HVAC systems, water supply, and drainage solutions. The water & wastewater segment demands pumps for municipal water distribution, sewage treatment, and industrial effluent management. Finally, manufacturing industries rely on centrifugal pumps for process water circulation, chemical handling, and industrial cooling, highlighting the widespread application and adaptability of these pumps across sectors.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/35683

Regional Insights

Regionally, the centrifugal pumps market demonstrates varied dynamics. Asia-Pacific remains the largest market, fueled by infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and growing urban populations. North America holds a strong position due to technological advancements in pump automation, energy-efficient solutions, and established industrial manufacturing sectors. Europe is witnessing steady growth driven by smart water management initiatives, energy-efficient regulations, and modernization of industrial plants. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets, with increased adoption linked to infrastructure projects, agricultural development, and industrial investments.

Market Drivers

The centrifugal pumps market is primarily driven by rising demand for efficient water management systems in agriculture, municipal water supply, and industrial applications. Increasing investments in infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, are expanding the requirement for reliable and high-performance pumping systems. Technological advancements in pump design, energy efficiency, and automation are enhancing operational efficiency and reducing lifecycle costs, further propelling market growth. Additionally, the transition toward smart and IoT-enabled pumping solutions is creating new avenues for predictive maintenance and remote monitoring, making centrifugal pumps more reliable and cost-effective for industries worldwide.

Market Restraints

Despite the positive growth trajectory, the centrifugal pumps market faces several challenges. High initial costs of advanced and automated pump systems can deter small-scale and cost-sensitive enterprises from adoption. Maintenance of sophisticated multi-stage and automated pumps requires skilled personnel, which may be limited in certain regions. Furthermore, fluctuating raw material costs, particularly metals used in pump manufacturing, can impact overall pricing. In addition, the presence of low-cost alternatives and competition from submersible and positive displacement pumps can restrain growth in price-sensitive markets.

Market Opportunities

The centrifugal pumps market presents significant opportunities for growth, particularly in emerging economies where infrastructure development and industrialization are on the rise. There is strong potential for energy-efficient and automated pumping solutions that reduce operational costs and environmental impact. Integration of IoT and smart technologies offers opportunities for predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and enhanced system reliability. Additionally, expansion into sectors such as oil & gas, chemical processing, and power generation, along with the rising demand for wastewater treatment and agricultural irrigation systems, provides avenues for sustained market growth.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the centrifugal pumps market include:

• Grundfos Holding A/S

• Xylem Inc.

• Flowserve Corporation

• Sulzer Ltd.

• KSB SE & Co. KGaA

• Ebara Corporation

• ITT Inc.

• Wilo SE

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/35683

Recent Developments:

Grundfos launched a new energy-efficient and IoT-enabled centrifugal pump series aimed at smart water management and industrial automation.

Flowserve Corporation introduced an advanced multi-stage pump solution for high-pressure industrial applications, enhancing operational efficiency and reliability.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Beverage Refrigeration Equipment Market: The global beverage refrigeration equipment market is set to grow to US$2.9 billion by 2032, driven by rising demand in food and beverage retail.

Oil and Gas Pipes Market: The global oil and gas pipes market is set to reach US$111 billion by 2032, driven by rising hydrocarbon and LNG infrastructure demand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.