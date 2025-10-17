Medical Feed Additives Market Projected to Reach $21.17 Billion with 7.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Medical Feed Additives Market Through 2025?

In the last few years, the medical feed additives market has witnessed substantial growth. It is projected to escalate from $14.98 billion in 2024 to $16.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors like livestock health and productivity, disease prevention, nutritional supplements, and a surge in meat and dairy production have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The market size of medicinal feed additives is predicted to witness a robust growth in the future years, expanding to $21.17 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The predicted growth during the projected period can be attributed to factors such as sustainable animal agriculture, substitutes for antibiotics, precision livestock farming, and emphasis on nutrition and health. Key trends to watch during this period include sustainability and animal welfare, precision nutrition, alternative protein sources, and knowledge enhancement and training.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Medical Feed Additives Market?

The rise in the incidence of diseases among animals is fueling the expansion of the medicated feed additives market. For example, in July 2023, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based institution of the United Nations, which oversees worldwide public health, reported that the World Organization for Animal Health was alerted about outbreaks of H5N1 high pathogenicity avian influenza in livestock and wild birds in 67 countries across five continents. Approximately 131 million domestic birds were lost due to death or culling at affected sites and communities in 2022. The additives not only protect animals from diseases but also enhance the nutritional content of their feed, thus escalating the demand for feed additives.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Medical Feed Additives Market?

Major players in the Medical Feed Additives include:

• Zoetis Inc.

• Cargill Incorporated

• CHS Inc.

• Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Adisseo France Sas

• Alltech Inc.

• Hipro Animal Nutrtion

• BASF SE

• Biostadt India Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Medical Feed Additives Market In The Future?

The medical feed additives market is seeing a surge in the introduction of new, combo medicated feed additives by companies. In fact, over 70% of manufacturers currently incorporate more than one kind of feed additive in animal husbandry, enhancing the efficacy of the end product. An exemplary instance of this is the global health company, Zoetis, which received FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval for its Cyden and Lincomix combination feed additive, designed for use in poultry. Moreover, Zoetis' FDA-sanctioned mix of feed additives ACTOGAIN 45 (ractopamine hydrochloride) and ENGINE (ractopamine hydrochloride) lead to an increase in lean muscle and a corresponding reduction in fat, all the while optimising feed efficiency.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Medical Feed Additives Market

The medical feed additives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Enzymes, Amino Acids

2) By Mixture Type: Supplements, Concentrates, Premix Feeds, Base Mixes

3) By Class type: Type A, Type B, Type C

4) By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture

Subsegments:

1) By Antioxidants: Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Selenium, Other Antioxidants

2) By Antibiotics: Tetracyclines, Penicillins, Sulfonamides, Macrolides, Other Antibiotics

3) By Probiotics And Prebiotics: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Other Probiotics, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), Other Prebiotics

4) By Enzymes: Phytase, Protease, Amylase, Cellulase, Other Enzymes

5) By Amino Acids: Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan, Other Amino Acids

Global Medical Feed Additives Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America spearheaded the market for medical feed additives as the most lucrative region. It was followed by Asia-Pacific occupying the second position. The regional markets explored in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

