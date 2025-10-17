Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market Through 2025?

The market size of the distributed energy resources management system (derms) has seen an impressive boost in recent years. From being worth $0.95 billion in 2024, the market is projected to increase to $1.1 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The rapid growth in the historic period has been driven by a higher adoption rate of renewable energy, an upsurge in investments in smart grid infrastructure, favourable governmental policies, and an increase in investments in grid digitalization.

Anticipated to experience swift expansion over the coming years, the distributed energy resources management system (derms) market is projected to swell to a whopping $1.95 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This substantial growth within the predicted timeframe can be ascribed to a heightened emphasis on decarbonization and sustainability, an escalating demand for energy, the necessity for enhancing energy efficiency, and the growing integration of internet of things (IoT) technologies. Throughout this forecast period, it is anticipated that there will be a deepened concentration on the creation of innovative products, the emergence of new markets, technological breakthroughs, the introduction of novel products and services, and the incorporation of smart grid technologies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market?

The growth of the distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market will likely surge, owing to the escalating utilization of renewable energy sources. These energy sources, consistently replenished by nature or processes, serve as generators of heat and electricity. Examples include wind and solar power, which are becoming immensely popular due to cost-effectiveness, technology breakthroughs, policy backing, increasing environmental apprehensions, and the general public's push for eco-friendly energy solutions. DERMS enhances the amalgamation and management of diverse energy sources, like wind turbines and solar panels, improving grid reliability and efficiency, thereby advancing renewable energy production. As reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in January 2024, solar power generation is projected to escalate by 75%, soaring from 163 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023 to 286 billion kWh by 2025. In a similar vein, wind power generation is predicted to augment by 11%, rising from 430 billion kWh in 2023 to 476 billion kWh in 2025. Hence, the intensified use of renewable energy sources is fuelling the growth of the DERMS market.

Which Players Dominate The Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Industry Landscape?

What Are The Future Trends Of The Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market?

Leading businesses in the distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market are concentrating on the development of innovative systems, such as the DERMS platform. This advanced platform aids in the superior integration and management of distributed energy resources (DERs) in the power grid. A DERMS platform, which is essentially a software solution, is engineered to assist with the administration, coordination, and optimization of DERs within a power distribution framework. For instance, in February 2022, Swell Energy, an American firm specializing in energy management and smart grid solutions, introduced their GridAmp software, a DERMS platform. This platform incorporates DERs like solar and battery storage into Virtual Power Plants (VPPs), thereby boosting the ability of utility grids. By utilizing optimization algorithms and machine learning, it heightens revenue across customer and utility streams, providing co-optimization of various grid services and backing several energy goals at individual, utility, and wholesale market scales. GridAmp elevates the value and customer interaction in renewable electricity production, usage, and transactions with enhanced VPP management.

Global Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The distributed energy resources management system (derms)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Software: Virtual Power Plant (VPP), Management And Control, Analytics

2) By Application: Solar, Energy Storage, Wind, Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial And Utilities

Subsegments:

1) By Virtual Power Plant (VPP): Aggregation And Optimization Software, Demand Response Management Software, Energy Trading And Market Integration Software

2) By Management And Control: Grid Management Software, Load Forecasting And Demand-Side Management Software, Asset And Resource Scheduling Software

3) By Analytics: Predictive Analytics Software, Real-Time Monitoring And Reporting Software, Energy Consumption And Efficiency Analytics Software

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in the Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS), while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region with the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report provides coverage of multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

