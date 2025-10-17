Blockchain In Energy Utilities Market CAGR to be at 38.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $4.46 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Blockchain In Energy Utilities Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Blockchain In Energy Utilities Market?

The size of the energy utilities market in blockchain has seen significant expansion in recent times. The market size is set to increase from $0.87 billion in 2024 to $1.22 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. This historical period's growth is due to factors such as a demand for security and transparency, a shift towards decentralized energy systems, a decrease in operational expenses, regulatory backing and pilot initiatives, a spike in digitalization, improved grid management, and public interest in renewable energy.

In the upcoming years, the market size of blockchain in energy utilities is predicted to experience substantial growth, rising to $4.46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2%. This growth in the projected period can be traced back to factors like the widening scope of renewable energy sources, improved energy trading platforms, escalating smart grid installations, favorable regulatory frameworks, and joint industry efforts. Key trends expected during this forecast period comprise advancements in consensus protocols, amalgamation with artificial intelligence, the growth of Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS), compatibility with traditional systems, breakthroughs in smart contracts, decentralized energy markets, and an emphasis on cybersecurity.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Blockchain In Energy Utilities Market?

The expansion of the energy utilities market's blockchain segment is likely to be driven by the increasing utilization of decentralized and renewable energy sources. These are localized, micro-scale sources that are renewed naturally, deriving their energy from sources like sun, wind, and water. The intensifying emphasis on safeguarding energy sources, maintaining environmental sustainability and endorsing economic competitiveness boosts the demand for these renewable energy sources. Blockchain technology plays a pivotal role in the energy sector, flawlessly coordinating and managing the rapidly increasing localized and renewable energy sources through peer-to-peer energy trading and grid administration. For example, a report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the Federal Statistical System of the U.S., in April 2023 stated that both hydropower generation and the use of geothermal energy received a 4% boost in 2022 compared to 2021. This significant increase in renewable energy output and usage, accounting for roughly 13% (13.40 quads) of total energy production and 13% (13.18 quads) of total energy consumption, underscores the mounting focus on clean energy sources. Therefore, the increasing reliance on decentralized and renewable energy sources provides momentum to blockchain in the travel energy utilities market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Blockchain In Energy Utilities Market?

Major players in the Blockchain In Energy Utilities include:

• Shell plc

• Microsoft Corporation

• Enel SpA

• Engie S.A.

• Siemens AG

• Accenture PLC

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Iberdrola S.A.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Blockchain In Energy Utilities Industry?

Significant businesses in the energy utilities market operating on blockchain are centering their efforts on the development of innovative platforms, like comprehensive emissions management platforms, to augment transparency and sustainability. These platforms grant businesses the ability to employ data-guided choices to augment transparency, simplify reporting, and propel sustainability initiatives. For example, Blockchain for Energy (B4E), a non-profit consortium headquartered in the US and composed of leading energy firms, introduced the B4ECarbon solution in March 2024. Enovate AI co-developed this inventive product, which adopts blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) systems to radically alter emissions tracking, reporting, and reduction strategies. The B4ECarbon is an all-encompassing emissions management solution that leverages blockchain to ensure the accuracy, transparency, and verifiability of data. This solution incorporates AI for intelligent reporting and data-guided decisions for emissions reduction and stimulates collaboration in the energy sector by upholding industry-established standards.

What Segments Are Covered In The Blockchain In Energy Utilities Market Report?

The blockchain in energy utilitiesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Type: Private, Public

3) By Application: Grid Management, Energy Trading, Government Risk And Compliance Management, Payment Schemes, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications

4) By End User: Power, Oil And Gas

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Blockchain Development Platforms, Smart Contract Platforms, Blockchain-As-A-Service (Baas) For Energy, Decentralized Energy Trading Platforms, Blockchain-Based Energy Management Platforms

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Transaction And Data Verification Services, Blockchain Network Setup And Maintenance, Support And Training Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Blockchain In Energy Utilities Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in blockchain for energy utilities. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is anticipated to see the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

