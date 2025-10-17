Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

Mannan Oligosaccharide Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Mannan Oligosaccharide Global Market Report 2025– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Size And Growth?

The market size for mannan oligosaccharide has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $2.02 billion in 2024 to $2.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Factors that have contributed to this growth during the historic period include the increased demand for organic feed additives, expansion in livestock production, heightened worries about antibiotic resistance, growth in the animal feed industry, and an increase in the occurrence of livestock diseases.

In the upcoming years, the mannan oligosaccharide market is projected to witness robust expansion, reaching a valuation of $2.64 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The anticipated growth during this period can be linked to factors such as an increase in chronic disease occurrence, a surge in the usage of animal-derived nutritional products, heightened demand for prebiotic components and protein-based food items, as well as a rise in average earnings. Key trends to look out for during this forecast period include enhancements in natural and organic ingredients, progress in technology, advancements in the field of processed food, growth of animal nutritive value, and the embracement of precision farming in livestock.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Mannan Oligosaccharide Market?

The demand for animal-source nutritional products is anticipated to drive the expansion of the mannan oligosaccharide market. These products comprise food or supplements derived from animals, delivering vital nutrients such as protein, vitamins, and minerals for human intake. Several factors contribute to the increased consumption of such products, including perceived nutritive value, cultural and culinary customs, and urbanization, which all impact global dietary choices and inclinations. Mannan oligosaccharides, known for promoting gut health, enhancing the immune system and facilitating growth improvement, could enhance the sustainable and productive manufacturing of animal-based nutritional products. For instance, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a governmental agency in Australia, revealed that meat production escalated to 121.8 tons in 2021 and further jumped to 125.6 tons in 2022 as of March 2023. Consequently, the escalating consumption of animal-derived nutritional products is fueling the growth of the mannan oligosaccharide market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Mannan Oligosaccharide Market?

Major players in the Mannan Oligosaccharide include:

• Lesaffre International SAS

• Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

• Alltech Inc.

• Lallemand Inc.

• Novus International Inc.

• Royal Canin SAS

• Pancosma SA

• AB Vista Co

• JH Biotech Inc.

• Biorigin LLC

How Is The Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Segmented?

The mannan oligosaccharide market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Food Grade, Feed Grade, Pharma Grade

2) By Application: Dietary Supplement, Medical Application, Veterinary Food, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Pet Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Aquaculture, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Food Grade: Functional Food And Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Dietary Supplements

2) By Feed Grade: Livestock Feed, Poultry Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Pet Food

3) By Pharma Grade: Pharmaceutical Applications, Medical Supplements, Therapeutic Products

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Mannan Oligosaccharide Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for mannan oligosaccharide. However, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will be the region with the quickest growth in the coming timeframe. The report on the mannan oligosaccharide market includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

