Peoria Florist Pays It Forward to Local First Responders

Community bouquets and planters delivered to police and fire crews; residents invited to “gift a seat” so someone else can attend Bouquets & Bubbles®

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peoria Florist today delivered complimentary plants and floral designs to area public-safety teams as part of its Bouquets & Bubbles® Petal It Forward 2025 effort. The gifts were created in community workshops and then presented to crews to thank them for their service.Teams visited included the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority, City of Peoria Fire Station No. 6 (Vistancia), additional crews at the Jomax and Lake Pleasant stations, and Pinnacle Peak Public Safety “Flowers change how people feel and how communities connect,” said the owner of Peoria Florist. “Our Pay It Forward model lets someone sponsor a seat so another neighbor can enjoy the workshop—and then we turn those arrangements into gratitude for local first responders.”Bouquets & Bubblesblends a hands-on floral design class with a give-back moment: participants make two pieces—one to enjoy and one to give. Peoria Florist will continue Pay It Forward deliveries through the coming year and will highlight the effort alongside SAF’s Petal It Forward day 2026.How the community can helpPay It Forward: Sponsor a workshop seat so someone else can attend a future Bouquets & Bubblesclass and help create gifts for public safety teams.Host a group: Businesses, schools, and civic groups can schedule private sessions to design and donate arrangements to local heroes and neighbors in need.About Peoria FloristFounded in 1984, Peoria Florist is a local, family-run florist offering daily delivery, custom designs, and community-minded events across the West Valley.Media ContactPeoria Florist(623) 979-3121peoriaflorist.comBouquets & Bubblesis a registered mark used with permission. Petal It Forward is a goodwill initiative of the Society of American Florists (SAF).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.