KDHE Provides Financing for Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements for Pittsburg, Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will provide a portion of the funding necessary for improvements to the City of Pittsburg’s wastewater treatment facility. The funding will be used to construct a new 4.33 million gallons per day (MGD) wastewater treatment facility immediately north of and at Pittsburg’s existing wastewater treatment plant. The new treatment facility will serve the city, as well as the Sugar Creek processing plant.

Completion of the project will address the City’s need for additional treatment capacity, as well as provide necessary treatment upgrades to ensure long-term operation of the facility.

Financing for the improvements to the Pittsburg wastewater treatment facility was made possible through a loan provided by KDHE with joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Using the Kansas Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund (KWPCRF), KDHE has provided a $45 million loan for construction of the project.

The KWPCRF provides financing for municipal wastewater infrastructure at interest rates that are below market. Since 1989, the KWPCRF has provided more than $1.9 billion in assistance to both small and large municipalities to finance wastewater infrastructure in Kansas

