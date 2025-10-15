Meet Norah Boyle, Program Manager for Bank On Boston

With deep roots in Boston and a passion for financial empowerment, Norah Boyle is bringing a wealth of experience — and a community-first mindset — to her new role as Program Manager for Bank On Boston.

A lifelong resident of Jamaica Plain and Roslindale, Norah has spent the last 15 years working in the corporate financial sector. However, her career began in the nonprofit world, and the call to return to mission-driven work never fully left.

“It felt like the right time to take the knowledge and skills I’ve built and come to this side, to look at financial services through a new lens.”

Now, she leads Boston’s local arm of the national Bank On initiative, led by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, which helps residents access safe, affordable bank accounts, a key first step toward long-term financial stability.

“A lot of folks feel excluded from the banking system,” Norah explains. “They may have jobs, but rely on check-cashing services with high fees. We want to change that by connecting them to reliable accounts and helping them feel confident using them.”

Bank On Boston has created a coalition of nearly 30 local banks and credit unions that want to serve Boston residents. Several have already met the strict national standards, which include low or no monthly costs, no overdraft fees, robust transaction capabilities such as a debit or prepaid card, and online bill pay. Four banks have now stepped up to provide low-cost checking and savings options, including non-custodial accounts for youth in City programs.

“We work with teens in summer jobs who are getting their first paychecks at 14,” Norah says. “These accounts teach responsibility and financial independence.”

What sets Boston’s Bank On apart is its strong culture of collaboration and integration with the Worker Empowerment Cabinet and its partners.

“From leadership to staff, everyone is deeply committed to reaching every resident,” Norah explains. “Here, financial coaching, tax assistance, and Bank On all work together, referring clients, sharing resources, and supporting each other.”

Norah is focused on strengthening these community partnerships and expanding outreach beyond youth to adults across the city.

“Many nonprofits already provide financial literacy programs. My goal is to build on those relationships, increase access to affordable banking options, and share tools that help residents achieve economic mobility.”

Drawing from her background in corporate communications and financial wellness, Norah translates complex financial programs into accessible, practical support. This August, she’ll attend the national Bank On Academy to deepen her knowledge and connect with peers from across the country, helping Boston continue to innovate in this space.

When she’s not working, Norah enjoys exploring Boston with her husband, son, and their Boston Terrier, Bobo. She loves walks in the Arboretum, Little League games in Jamaica Plain, and time at the MFA or South End Open Market — usually with a strong black coffee in hand.

Learn more about Bank On Boston at boston.gov/bankon-boston.