Firehouse Open House and Michelle McCourt Memorial Dedication

A community day of safety and celebration!

This past Saturday October 11, 2025 , our community came together for a special Firehouse Open House during Fire Prevention Week. Families enjoyed safety demonstrations, met local firefighters, and toured the station. A highlight of the day was the heartfelt dedication of our new children's bouncy house in loving memory of Michelle McCourt, a tribute to her lasting impact on our community. It was a day of learning, laughter, and remembrance. Take a look at some photos from Saturday's event!

