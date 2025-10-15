Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,245 in the last 365 days.

Firehouse Open House and Michelle McCourt Memorial Dedication

 A community day of safety and celebration!

This past Saturday October 11, 2025 , our community came together for a special Firehouse Open House during Fire Prevention Week. Families enjoyed safety demonstrations, met local firefighters, and toured the station. A highlight of the day was the heartfelt dedication of our new children's bouncy house in loving memory of Michelle McCourt, a tribute to her lasting impact on our community. It was a day of learning, laughter, and remembrance. Take a look at some photos from Saturday's event!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Firehouse Open House and Michelle McCourt Memorial Dedication

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more