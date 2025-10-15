Influential Women Recognizes Courtney Kramer, M.S.: A Leader Advancing Excellence in Cargo Aviation Operations

WILMINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaping the Future of Airline Leadership with Over Two Decades of Expertise in Crew Planning, Resource Management, and MentorshipInfluential Women proudly recognizes Courtney Kramer, M.S. in its distinguished 2025 series, celebrating her as a seasoned aviation professional with over twenty years of experience in airline operations. Currently serving as Manager of Crew Planning and Resources at Air Transport International, Inc. (ATI), Courtney has cultivated a career defined by technical expertise, strategic leadership, and a commitment to mentorship within the aviation industry.Her career spans multiple regional airlines, where she has developed deep expertise in crew scheduling, training and qualifications, and resource management. Prior to her current role at ATI, Courtney held progressive positions at Envoy Air, Endeavor Air, and Pinnacle Airlines, honing her skills in planning, tracking, and operational efficiency. Her ability to combine operational knowledge with a people-centered approach has made her a respected leader in cargo aviation, a sector with unique challenges distinct from passenger services.Academic rigor has been a key component of Courtney’s professional journey. She holds a Master’s in Business Management with a focus in Marketing and is currently pursuing a Doctoral Business Administration Degree in Management. This strong educational foundation supports her strategic approach to crew planning and enables her to navigate complex operational challenges while fostering an engaged and motivated team.Throughout her career, Courtney has been driven by a passion for supply chain management and operational efficiency. She attributes her success to starting small and seizing every opportunity, beginning with a regional airline in Maryland, advancing to a supervisory role in Memphis, TN, and eventually joining American Eagle Airlines as a Crew Planner in Dallas. Hard work, persistence, and a love of travel have been central to her growth and success.Mentorship has also shaped Courtney’s career. She recalls advice from her mentor, Kim Roland: “Find your replacement and teach them.” Her mother, Leigh Kramer, inspired her to pursue what she loves, providing guidance and unwavering support along the way. Courtney’s own approach emphasizes team engagement, mentorship, and cultivating a culture where employees feel valued and supported, and she is proud to mentor other women advancing in managerial roles within the industry.Courtney’s advice to young women entering aviation is simple yet powerful: “Come with an open mind, pursue what inspires you, stay curious, and remember that learning never stops.” Guided by the values of authenticity and integrity, she believes work reflects who you are, and she always gives her 100%.Outside of her professional life, Courtney is an avid traveler, exploring destinations from the Caribbean to the South Pacific. She shares these adventures with her French Bulldog, Olive Mae, who accompanies her on many trips. Her love of travel, combined with her dedication to continuous learning, reflects her dynamic approach to both life and career—blending passion, curiosity, and expertise in the ever-evolving world of aviation.Courtney Kramer, M.S. exemplifies the qualities of a true aviation leader: strategic, compassionate, and inspiring, making her a standout figure in the cargo airline industry and a role model for women in aviation.Learn More about Courtney Kramer:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/courtney-kramer Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

