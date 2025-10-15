Pack River delta habitat restoration work to begin soon

What to expect during construction

To complete the work, contractors will haul gravel south along Sunnyside Road from Highway 200 and build a temporary staging area on the delta floor to store materials and equipment. Drivers can expect to see signage marking the haul route, but no road closures are planned on Sunnyside Road.

Why the work matters

Much of the natural habitat once found on the Pack River delta was lost after Albeni Falls Dam was built in the 1950s. Raising and holding the lake’s summer water level above its historic mark flooded the delta and killed much of the native plant life that supported fish and wildlife.

The dam is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and power produced there is marketed by the Bonneville Power Administration. As part of its legal obligation, Bonneville funds projects like this one to help restore and replace habitat that was lost.

