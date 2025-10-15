Quynh Keiser and Her Dog Belle Complete 30-Mile Challenge in Support of the American Cancer Society

Compliance leader Quynh Keiser and her dog Belle completed the American Cancer Society’s 30-Mile Challenge to raise awareness and support cancer research.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This September, compliance professional and community advocate Quynh Keiser , alongside her dog Belle, completed the 30-Mile Challenge in support of the American Cancer Society (ACS) — walking 30 miles throughout the month to raise funds and awareness for cancer research, patient support, and prevention initiatives.The American Cancer Society's 30-Mile Challenge is a nationwide initiative that encourages participants to get active while making a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer. Funds raised go directly toward lifesaving research, free rides to treatment, lodging for patients and families, and critical education about early detection and prevention."The 30-Mile Challenge was a small but meaningful way to give back," said Keiser. "Belle and I walked for the people and families fighting cancer today — and in memory of our own family members who bravely faced this disease. We walk with hope that future generations will see more cures and fewer losses. I encourage anyone looking for a simple way to make a difference to get involved with the American Cancer Society."Each year, millions of volunteers help the ACS lead the charge against cancer, from hosting local walks to funding innovative research and providing emotional support for patients. Participation in challenges like this one brings visibility to the everyday ways people can help move that mission forward.The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. Through research, education, advocacy, and service, the ACS works to prevent cancer, save lives, and diminish suffering from the disease.To learn more or join the next fundraising challenge, visit cancer.org or follow the American Cancer Society on social media.Compliance leader Quynh Keiser and her dog Belle completed the American Cancer Society's 30-Mile Challenge in September, raising awareness and funds to support cancer research and encouraging others to join the fight against cancer.For more information about Quynh Keiser, please visit quynhkeiser.com

