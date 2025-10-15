FLAACOs Announces 2025 Annual Fall Conference in Orlando, Uniting Florida’s Healthcare Leaders

Florida Accountable Care Organizations Nicole Bradberry FLAACOs CEO Nicole Bradberry with 2024 Conference Attendees

Join ACO executives, provider groups, and payer partners Oct. 22–24 in Orlando to share strategies in value-based care and innovation.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations ( FLAACOs ) invites healthcare executives, clinical leaders, payers, and innovators to its 2025 Annual Fall Conference , to be held October 22–24, 2025, at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.This three-day event offers an immersive agenda of keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive panels, networking events, and solution showcases — all designed to advance collaboration, policy insight, and scalable models in value-based care.Why This Conference MattersAs healthcare continues to evolve under new payment models, regulatory updates, and increasing patient demands, organizations must implement innovative, measurable solutions. The 2025 FLAACOs Fall Conference is designed to:- Illuminate actionable strategies that turn data into measurable outcomes- Bridge policy and practice for providers and payers- Showcase innovation and partnership models that work across Florida’s markets- Provide networking and deal-flow opportunities between ACOs, solution vendors, and investorsThe conference unites professionals from across the ecosystem to share lessons, develop collaborations, and equip attendees with practical roadmaps for implementing sustainable value-based care.Agenda Highlights & Sample Sessions(Times and rooms are subject to change; refer to the FLAACOs website for final details.)Day 1 – October 22, 2025- 12:00 pm: Registration Opens- 1:15 – 2:15 pm: Gator Tank — Innovation pitches from early-stage solution providers- 2:15 – 3:15 pm: Inside the Black Box: Actuarial Science Meets Healthcare Strategy (Sponsored by Milliman)- 3:30 – 4:00 pm: Diamond Sponsored Session (Fluid Financial)- 4:00 – 5:00 pm: Beyond Symptoms: Root-Cause Solutions for Behavioral Health (Sponsored by Ceresti Health)- 5:00 – 6:00 pm: AI’s Trust Tipping Point – The Rules of the Road (Sponsored by GenCo Legal)- Panelists include Andrew Chang, Richard Lucibella, David Klebonis, Larry Jones, Sheila Fusé, Balford Francis, Kelly Conroy, and Nicole Bradberry- 6:00 – 7:00 pm: Open Mic with FLAACOs Board- 7:00 – 10:00 pm: Networking & Super Fun Party- Larry Jones goes live with his Radio Show “Healthcare Now” during the party: http://www.ipnetworkflorida.com/radio-show---healthcare-now.html Days 2 & 3 – October 23–24, 2025While the detailed sessions for Days 2 and 3 are subject to final confirmation, attendees can expect:- Keynote presentations from national and regional thought leaders- Breakout tracks on clinical integration, analytics & data, population health, and financial risk- Case studies and peer panels highlighting successful ACO partnerships- Exhibitor showcases featuring leading healthtech and payer solutions- Networking receptions, mentorship roundtables, and innovation forums2025 Conference Speakers & Thought LeadersFLAACOs’ Fall Conference features a full roster of Florida and national experts shaping the next wave of value-based care:- Travis Broome — Senior Vice President for Policy & Economics, Aledade- Jonathan Bush — CEO, Zus Health- Nicole Bradberry — Chairman of Board & Chief Executive Officer, FLAACOs / TXAACOs- Kelly Conroy — Principal, Value-Based Care Strategy, Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting- Balford Francis — Executive Director, New Hanover Health Advantage- Sheila Fusé — Founder & CEO, Redesign Health Stealth Company / Pediatric value-based care- Larry Jones — Chief Executive Officer, Independent Healthcare Partners- David Klebonis — Chief Operating Officer, Palm Beach ACO / South Florida ACO- Richard Lucibella — Director, Primus Health Network, LLC- Andrew Chang — VP of Network Development, Aledade- Mike Shumer — General Partner, AllTides Capital- Matt Lambert, MD — Chief Medical Officer, Reveleer- Ray Parzik — Vice President of Business Development, The Oncology Institute- Nicholas Dodaro, MD- Derek Pauley — Founder, BlueSky Analytics- Bryan Rotella — Managing Partner & Sr. General Counsel, GenCo Legal- Jay Chowdappa, MD — President & CEO, Next Healthcare Solutions ACO- Jatin Gupta — Product Specialist, eClinicalWorks- Dan Roberts — Managing Partner, Sunflower Health Advisors- Hugo Elias — Director, Broward Health- Mendel Erlenwein — Founder & CEO, CareCo- George Kentros — Head of Actuarial Analytics, Sparx- Desh Mohan, MD — Co-Founder & CMO, KodaHealth- Robert Wray — CEO, BlueStar TeleHealth- Amanda Larschan — Chief Performance Officer, Palm Beach ACO- Harriet Walsh — Director, Cigna Collaborative Care, Clinical Enablement- John Mach — Chief Medical Officer, Ceresti Health- Dr. Matha Arun — Corporate Senior Medical Director for Provider Engagement and Network, Florida Blue- Aaron Thayer — Co-Founder, Pamastay- Zach Davis — Senior Consulting Actuary, Wakey Consulting Group- Raymond Shih — President & CEO, METACARE- Tom Fluegel — Chief Operating Officer, NCQA- Bruno Piquin — Chief Executive Officer, Ensure Data Solutions- Greg Shufelt — Vice President, OptumInsight- Carm Huntress — Co-Founder & CEO, Credo- Christian Long — Vice President; Contracting & Network/ACO Executive, Complete Health- Steve Sidel — Founder & CEO, Mindoula- Nesko Radovic — Attorney, Benesch Law- Sebastian Bryant — Business Development Manager, Persivia, Inc.- Rajiv Patel — Chief Executive Officer, Bluestone Physician Services- Mary Vanatta — Senior Advisor for Program Integrity, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services- Vik Saini — VP Operations and Legal, Florida Accountable Care Services, LLCLeadership InsightNicole Bradberry, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FLAACOs, shares her vision for the conference:"At this year’s conference, we’re driving home a simple truth: Value-Based Care Isn’t a Trend—It Is the Future. Our focus is on accelerating practical, measurable models that improve patient outcomes while ensuring provider sustainability. Our members continue to prove that when organizations share ideas and data transparently, everyone wins—patients, providers, and payers alike,” said Nicole Bradberry, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FLAACOsConference Format & Unique Features- Gator Tank: Pitch-style forum where innovators present new models to a panel of judges and healthcare leaders- Sponsored Deep Dives & Breakouts: Sessions on actuarial modeling, AI/ethics, behavioral health, patient engagement, and risk management- Open Mic with Board: Open forum for questions and discussion with FLAACOs leadership- Networking Receptions & Super Fun Party: Includes Larry Jones going live with his Radio Show “Healthcare Now”- Exhibitor & Sponsor Showcases: Explore innovative platforms, solutions, and partnership opportunities- FLAACOs Member Rate: $700- Non-Member Rate: $800- Registration and hotel booking are available at https://flaacos.com/2025-conference-registration/ - Questions: Email info@flaacos.com or call 833-FLAACOS (352‑2267)Venue & AccommodationsJW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek14900 Chelonia Parkway, Orlando, FL 32821About FLAACOsThe Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) is the state’s leading association supporting ACOs, provider networks, payers, and innovators. FLAACOs advances value-based care through education, collaboration, advocacy, and innovation, including the LAUNCH accelerator, connecting emerging healthtech and solution providers with Florida’s accountable care community.FLAACOs engages members year-round through committees, programs, and events that drive measurable healthcare improvements and sustainable growth.

ORLANDO NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT: FLAACOs 2025 ANNUAL FALL CONFERENCE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.