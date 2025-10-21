Engineering Her Future: Taieba Meem ’26 Explores Ph.D. Path Through Stanford SURF
The Stanford University’s Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship offers students opportunities for graduate-level research and hands-on learning.
Taieba Meem ’26 gains hands-on research experience at Stanford’s SURF program, preparing for a future in mechanical engineering.
“It was an honor to be selected from thousands of applicants and to be one of just 34 ‘SURFies’ from around the world. I am also proud to be the first Bangladeshi student to attend the SURF program,” said Meem, who studies engineering science with a focus on mechatronics at Sweet Briar while serving as a mechanical lab assistant and Admissions ambassador.
Throughout her time in SURF, Meem and her peers gained insight into conducting research at the graduate level. They participated in a graduate school preparation program, which included hands-on research experience, excursions around the Bay Area, a research symposium, and mentorship.
“I applied to SURF because Stanford is one of the most prestigious institutions for engineering, and SURF is one of its most selective and competitive programs. I wanted to be part of their groundbreaking research and gain firsthand insight into what a Ph.D. career looks like,” she said.
Meem was matched with Professor Beverley McKeon’s lab, which specializes in fluid mechanics, allowing her to study the characteristics of turbulent boundary layers under unsteady conditions. She gained hands-on experience working on a wind tunnel, used different programming languages, and learned data analysis techniques.
Looking ahead, Meem plans to pursue a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering. Alongside research, the program offered career seminars on various aspects of Ph.D. applications, along with access to career development resources, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, all aimed at guiding participants in navigating future academic and professional paths.
“Beyond research, the program emphasizes building a strong community. It offers multiple career seminars, making it an all-in-one summer experience designed to prepare undergraduate students for their future research endeavors,” noted Meem.
Her experiences during SURF not only built on her studies as part of the Sweet Briar Margaret Jones Wyllie ’45 Engineering Program but also helped prepare her for her final year in the pink bubble.
“I am incredibly grateful to the Sweet Briar Engineering Department for providing such hands-on learning opportunities. Through my coursework and lab experiences, I developed a strong foundation in mechanical and electrical principles, which prepared me to take on advanced research projects. Working as a mechanical lab assistant allowed me to practice experimental techniques and collaboration, all of which were essential for my SURF experience.”
Accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, Sweet Briar offers one of only two degree-granting engineering programs at a women’s college in the U.S.
Sweet Briar empowers women like Taieba to explore bold futures in engineering, research, and beyond. With small class sizes, dedicated faculty, and real-world learning opportunities, our students graduate ready to lead. If you're interested in discovering your own path through STEM, research, and global opportunity, learn more at sbc.edu/admissions or email admissions@sbc.edu.
