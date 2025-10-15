Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,756 in the last 365 days.

October is National Physical Therapy Month

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people think of physical therapy, they often picture recovery after an injury or surgery, but it’s much more than that. Physical therapy supports your future health and self, no matter your age or abilities.

Physical therapy is a core component of a proactive health plan, as routine and essential as annual checkups and regular dental cleanings. Physical therapy meets people where they are, helping them stay strong, mobile and resilient through every phase of life.

PT For Future Me is a new campaign from the American Physical Therapy Association. It emphasizes prevention, wellness, mobility, and strength to support all aspects of work, life, and play, no matter your age or ability. It’s never too early or late to make physical therapy part of your health routine. Take action, and connect with a local, licensed physical therapist.

For more information, please visit https://www.ChoosePT.com/Future-Me.

Colleen Fogarty
American Physical Therapy Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
X
Facebook
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

October is National Physical Therapy Month

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more