Comfort Keepers of Pittsburgh Expands Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care in Allison Park, PA

ALLISON PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Pittsburgh, owned and operated by Corinne Fello, is proud to offer compassionate and specialized Alzheimer’s home care programs in Allison Park, PA, designed to bring comfort, safety, and dignity to seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. With over a decade of recognized excellence and franchise satisfaction awards from the Franchise Research Institute (2008–2018), Comfort Keepers continues to be a trusted name in in-home senior care throughout the Pittsburgh region.

Compassionate Care for Every Stage of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Alzheimer’s and dementia present unique challenges, not only for those diagnosed but also for their families. Comfort Keepers’ caregivers receive advanced training to support clients through every stage of cognitive decline, focusing on compassion, respect, and meaningful connection.

Through its specialized Alzheimer’s home care services, Comfort Keepers provides personalized care that prioritizes emotional well-being and safety in a familiar home environment. Caregivers assist with daily routines such as bathing, grooming, and meal preparation while also engaging clients in memory-enhancing activities that promote cognitive function and social interaction.

“Our mission is to uplift the human spirit by delivering compassionate care that honors the person behind the diagnosis,” said Corinne Fello, owner of Comfort Keepers of Pittsburgh. “Every moment matters, and our caregivers are dedicated to helping families in Allison Park create days filled with comfort, dignity, and joy.”

Building Trust Through Experience and Excellence

Comfort Keepers’ long-standing reputation for excellence is built on years of consistent service and recognition. The agency’s achievements—spanning eleven consecutive years of Franchise Satisfaction Awards—reflect its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality care and support for caregivers. Families in Allison Park and surrounding communities rely on Comfort Keepers for dependable, compassionate assistance, allowing seniors to remain at home with confidence and peace of mind.

In addition to Alzheimer’s and dementia care, the agency offers a range of in-home care services designed to promote independence and safety for older adults. This includes companionship, medication reminders, mobility assistance, and help with household tasks—all delivered with a focus on empathy and respect. Comfort Keepers’ “Interactive Caregiving™” approach encourages engagement and participation, helping clients stay active and involved in their daily lives.

“Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s is more than just providing physical support—it’s about offering understanding, patience, and genuine companionship,” added Fello. “Families often tell us that having a compassionate caregiver in the home brings them relief and reassurance, knowing their loved one is truly cared for.”

Supporting Families with Heart and Understanding

Comfort Keepers of Pittsburgh understands that caring for a loved one with dementia can be emotionally and physically demanding. That’s why their Alzheimer’s home care programs are designed not only for the client but also for the family. Caregivers provide respite, emotional support, and communication updates, helping families feel included and supported throughout the care journey.

The agency’s team is available to meet with families in Allison Park to discuss their loved one’s needs and develop a care plan that promotes comfort, safety, and meaningful connection in the home.

About Comfort Keepers of Pittsburgh

Founded with the mission to elevate the human spirit™ through quality, compassionate care, Comfort Keepers of Pittsburgh has served local seniors and their families for years with integrity and warmth. Under the leadership of Corinne Fello, the agency has been recognized for Extraordinary Achievement in Franchise Satisfaction (2008–2018) by the Franchise Research Institute. The team proudly serves Allison Park and surrounding communities with in-home senior care services that help older adults live independently, safely, and joyfully in the comfort of their own homes.

For more information about Alzheimer’s home care programs in Allison Park, PA, contact Comfort Keepers of Pittsburgh to learn more about compassionate in-home care options for seniors living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

