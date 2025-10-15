University of Advancing Technology Kicks Off Cyber Security Awareness Month With Podcast Exploring Modern Threats
The podcast emphasizes how the line between digital and physical security is continuing to blur. As interconnected devices become more common in everyday life, vulnerabilities now extend beyond virtual spaces, exposing users to risks in the physical world as well.
In addition to widely recognized best practices like using strong passwords, enabling multifactor authentication, and keeping software up to date, the episode underscores the importance of being cautious with social media activity. Sharing personal information, like real-time vacation updates or location data, can unintentionally create opportunities for malicious actors to exploit both digital and physical vulnerabilities.
This podcast episode marks the start of a month-long series of conversations and educational events hosted by UAT to promote awareness, encourage proactive cyber hygiene, and empower individuals to protect themselves and their data.
About University of Advancing Technology (UAT)
UAT is a private university based in Tempe, Arizona, offering specialized degrees in cutting-edge technology fields. Known for its commitment to innovation and real-world application, UAT prepares students for leadership roles in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, software development, and more.
