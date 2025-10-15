Supporting Public Health Across State Lines

Governor Kathy Hochul today joined Governors Bob Ferguson (WA), Josh Green (HI), Maura Healey (MA), Tina Kotek (OR), Ned Lamont (CT), Lou Leon Guerrero (GU), Dan McKee (RI), Matt Meyer (DE), Wes Moore (MD), Phil Murphy (NJ), Gavin Newsom (CA), Jared Polis (CO), JB Pritzker (IL) and Josh Stein (NC) announced the launch of the Governors Public Health Alliance, a new coalition of governors designed to protect the health of people across the U.S.

“From undermining vaccine access and abortion rights to slashing billions in Medicaid funding from those in need, the federal government is wreaking havoc on public health and the institutions we rely on,” Governor Hochul said. “The Governors Public Health Alliance will allow our states to share expertise, coordinate with global partners, and deploy the tools and information needed to meet public health threats and protect the American people.”

In joining the Governors Public Health Alliance, New York will participate in and contribute to a nonpartisan coordinating hub for governors and their public health leaders and a unified, cross-state liaison with the global health community. The Alliance also provides a platform for governors to exchange best practices, align policies, and coordinate on issues like vaccine access, emergency response and health security.

The rollout of this new Alliance builds on New York’s ongoing work to protect access to public health and scientific information amidst ongoing attacks from the federal government. As part of Governor Hochul's long-term strategy to protect access to vaccinations in New York, Governor Hochul recently extended Executive Order 52, which allows pharmacists to continue administering COVID vaccines, providing access for all New Yorkers who wish to be vaccinated. The Governor has also been working with the Legislature on a legislative solution to ensure permanent and continuing access to vaccines, including administration of vaccines by health care professionals and insurance coverage of vaccines. Last month, State Health Commissioner McDonald issued a standing order for the COVID vaccine that is still in effect, ensuring that pharmacists statewide can continue to provide timely and convenient access. Commissioner McDonald and the Department of Health will continue to issue detailed guidance to support pharmacies, clinicians and other vaccine administrators.

The Governors Public Health Alliance also facilitates national coordination on public health at the gubernatorial level — complementing existing mechanisms and interfacing with entities across the county. This includes the Northeast Public Health Collaborative, which New York helps lead, and assists state public health laboratories in sharing resources and expertise to strengthen regional readiness.

The Governors Public Health Alliance is supported by the Governors Action Alliance (GovAct), a nonprofit, nonpartisan initiative that supports governors in protecting fundamental freedoms, including public health. The Alliance is advised by leading public health experts, including former CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen, former Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, and Dr. Raj Panjabi, former White House Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense. As an initiative of GovAct, the Alliance will also be advised by GovAct’s Bipartisan Advisory Board of former governors and former senior federal officials.

Former CDC Director and Former North Carolina Secretary for Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said, “With many health threats at our doorstep, collaboration and communication between Governors is essential to protect the health of families and save lives. This alliance creates the framework to support the national coordination needed to safeguard communities.”

GovAct Founder and CEO Julia Spiegel said, “Governors are being asked to do more with less — daily. And yet the challenges keep growing. GovAct is here to help bring capacity, expertise, and know-how so that governors have the tools they need to act decisively, together, to protect the health and well-being of their people.”

Participating states have already begun sharing best practices, receiving briefings from public health experts, and coordinating on executive actions governors can take to strengthen public health protections, including standing orders or directives to preserve access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Alliance will continue to provide governors and their teams with toolkits and timely briefings on major policy developments in public health, share coordinated strategies ahead of high-profile events and offer opportunities to discuss health security issues.

About GovAct

Governors Action Alliance (GovAct) is a nonprofit nonpartisan initiative that helps governors work across state lines to champion fundamental freedoms and improve people’s lives. GovAct serves as a centralized platform for collaboration across governors’ offices — incubating, launching, and supporting alliances of governors. These alliances share cutting-edge policy and legal approaches to some of the most challenging and critical issues we face. To learn more, go to www.GovActAlliance.org.