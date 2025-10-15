Madalina Tanasie Outlines Governance-First Roadmap for AI at Scale

CAIO Connect Podcast Sanjay Puri with Madalina Tanasie

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent episode of the CAIO Connect podcast hosted by Sanjay Puri Madalina Tanasie , Chief Technology Officer at Colibra, shared critical insights on navigating the complex landscape of enterprise AI adoption while maintaining robust governance and safety standards. With over 11 years of experience in highly regulated industries and five years leading technology strategy at the data and AI governance solutions provider, Tanasie offered practical guidance for organizations balancing innovation with responsibility.The conversation addressed pressing concerns facing enterprise AI leaders today: how to move from experimental pilots to production-ready platforms, measure meaningful ROI, and implement agentic AI systems safely. Tanasie emphasized that the shift in boardroom discussions has evolved from focusing purely on AI's potential to prioritizing safe and responsible implementation."If you are too focused on safety and testing, you're missing the boat," Tanasie explained. "But you can't just go and use it without really thinking about the consequences. It's always about finding the balance between outcomes and safety."For organizations beginning their AI journey, Tanasie recommends starting with internal use cases to minimize risk while building institutional knowledge. She identified three low-hanging opportunities: code generation tools for development teams, operational automation with appropriate guardrails, and knowledge management systems leveraging retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technologies to unlock insights from accumulated company data.Addressing the challenge of demonstrating ROI, Tanasie cautioned against hype and emphasized the importance of educating boards on the distinction between prototypes and production-ready solutions. She noted that while AI assistance was initially inexpensive, costs are rising as major providers monetize their offerings, requiring organizations to be more strategic about implementation.On the topic of agentic AI—autonomous systems that make decisions and take actions—Tanasie expressed both excitement and concern. She defined agents as distinct from assistants: while assistants help humans complete tasks, agents execute workflows and make autonomous decisions. This capability presents tremendous opportunities for automating tedious, low-risk workflows across organizations, potentially reducing processes that take weeks to mere hours.However, Tanasie warned of significant governance challenges. "I find this excitement and proliferation of agents both thrilling and terrifying," she stated, highlighting risks around access control, data exposure, and the difficulty of maintaining compliance when the line between human and AI-generated work becomes blurred.Central to trustworthy AI implementation, Tanasie emphasized, is data quality. "Garbage in, garbage out," she noted, reminding listeners that large language models are fundamentally designed for coherence rather than accuracy, making clean, well-governed data essential for reliable outcomes.For organizations navigating evolving regulations—from the EU AI Act to emerging state-level requirements in the United States—Tanasie advised maintaining close collaboration with legal and governance teams. She recommended adopting established frameworks like the EU AI Act and new ISO standards as starting points for developing internal AI governance processes.As enterprises continue scaling AI initiatives, Tanasie's message is clear: sustainable success requires combining strategic vision with rigorous governance, thoughtful implementation, and ongoing evaluation. Organizations that master this balance will be positioned to capture AI's transformative potential while managing its inherent risks responsibly.

