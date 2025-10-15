WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) Channels Market Reach USD 28 Billion at 15.4% CAGR by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global food safety monitoring system market was valued at USD 36.1 million in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 63.5 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 245 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A146945 Driving FactorsThe global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market is driven by shift in consumer preferences, cost advantages, content variety, advertiser appeal, content, and improved technology and distribution. However, limited content offerings, monetization challenges, and bandwidth and infrastructure limitations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the increase in demand for streaming content and growth in connected TV devices are major factors offering potential growth opportunities for the market.Market SegmentationThe FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market is segmented into type, content type, distribution platform, and region. By type, the market is differentiated into linear channels and video on demand. Depending on content type, it is fragmented into movies, music and entertainment, news, sports, and others. The distribution platform segment is divided into mobile applications and web-based channels. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players operating in the free ad-supported TV channels market include Roku, Inc., Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Crackle, Xumo, Inc., Sling TV, Vudu, Plex, Peacock TV LLC, and Amazon.com, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the FAST channels industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A146945 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market revenue, owing to the increasing popularity of streaming services, demand for free streaming contents, the rise of connected TV devices, and the shift in advertising budgets towards digital platforms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in internet penetration, driven by improved connectivity infrastructure and affordable smartphones. This has resulted in a larger online audience base, providing a strong foundation for FAST channels to reach a wider audience.Based on type, the linear channels segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the content availability, advertising revenue, user engagement, cost-effectiveness, and evolving viewer preferences. However, the video on demand segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the factors such as shifting consumer behavior, variety and flexibility of content, convenience and accessibility offered by FAST channels platforms.Based on content type, the movies segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as the movies segment provides a wide range of content, including blockbuster releases, independent films, classics, and genre-specific movies. This diverse offering drives the growth of the movies segment. However, the sports segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the factors which include the popularity of live sports events, the increasing demand for sports-related content, and the unique advertising opportunities associated with sports programming.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fast-free-ad-supported-tv-channels-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 