Governor Stein Announces a New Headquarters and R&D Facility in Greene County

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced Judco Manufacturing, Inc., an automotive supplier, will create 60 new jobs in Greene County. The company will invest more than $5.3 million to move its headquarters and research and development operations to Snow Hill.

“I am excited to welcome Judco Manufacturing to Greene County,” said Governor Stein. “When companies that have a global footprint are looking for growth opportunities, North Carolina will continue to be the clear choice because of our manufacturing strength across all industries, our talented workforce, and our well-connected transportation network.”

Judco Manufacturing, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned company that manufactures precision electromechanical components serving OEM and Tier 1 customers in the automotive, appliance, and industrial markets. Celebrating more than 50 years in business, Judco has a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and excellence in engineering, offering early-stage design, final assembly, and high-volume fulfillment services. The company specializes in custom-designed pushbutton switches, wire harnesses, and injection-molded plastic components used in high-demand applications where performance and durability are critical. Judco will make a 50,000-square-foot facility the new home for its corporate, engineering, and production functions.

“Relocating Judco Manufacturing’s headquarters and R&D operations to Greene County is a major milestone in our company’s growth,” said Kurt George, President and CEO of Judco Manufacturing. “North Carolina offers the right combination of workforce, infrastructure, and business climate to help us innovate and stay competitive in a rapidly changing automotive market. We are proud to invest here and look forward to building a long-term partnership with the community.”

“There are more than 170 million customers within a day’s drive of eastern North Carolina,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “With 20 of the top 100 OEM automotive suppliers calling our state home, Judco Manufacturing is in great company, and North Carolina is committed to providing the workforce training systems that will help develop the talent they need for today and tomorrow.”

Although wages will vary, the average annual salary for the new positions will be $44,001, exceeding the Greene County average wage of $39,698. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.6 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company locate to North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“North Carolina’s pro-growth and low tax policies along with our highly skilled and motivated workforce are paying off for Eastern North Carolina,” said Senator Buck Newton. “The investment and the jobs created by JudCo Manufacturing will strengthen our local economy and provide more opportunities. We look forward to a long and successful future for JudCo Manufacturing here in Greene County.”

“Thank you, Judco Manufacturing, for choosing North Carolina for your new home,” said Representative Chris Humphrey. “We welcome these new jobs and investments to Snow Hill and look forward to helping the company build a bright future for many years to come.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, Greene County, and Duke Energy.