Current Trends and Future Perspectives of Shrimp Aquaculture in the United States (2025)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shrimp farming has become one of the main aquaculture activities worldwide, responding to the growing demand for seafood and the need to reduce pressure on natural stocks. In the United States, the industry faces challenges related to import dependency—more than 90% of the shrimp consumed in the country is imported—but also opportunities for domestic growth through technological innovation, such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and the use of biofloc technology.In 2024, the U.S. shrimp market was estimated at USD 8.94 billion, with projections to reach USD 13.41 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. In terms of volume, production is expected to reach 1.28 million tons by 2033. This growth is driven by trends such as the increasing consumption of healthy protein, the expansion of domestic aquaculture, the rise of seafood e-commerce, and the growing preference for certified and sustainable products.Despite its growth potential, the industry still faces significant challenges: high dependency on imports and competition with low-cost producers, tariff impacts on imports—particularly from India—sanitary concerns such as White Spot Syndrome, and environmental issues related to the use of antibiotics in foreign farming systems. The adoption of strict biosafety protocols and international certifications such as ASC and BAP is essential to ensure competitiveness and consumer confidence.The outlook for shrimp aquaculture in the United States is positive, provided there are consistent investments in technological innovation, automation, traceability, and sustainability. The use of RAS and biofloc systems represents a viable alternative for large-scale production with lower environmental impact. In addition, marketing strategies focused on value-added products and sustainable differentiation will be key to attracting conscious consumers and strengthening the domestic product’s presence in the market.Shrimp aquaculture in the U.S. is at a strategic turning point, with significant opportunities for those investing in advanced technologies and responsible practices. The integration of innovation, sustainability, and market strategy will be crucial to ensure competitiveness and meet the growing demand for high-quality products.

