US Changemakers and Canadian Indigenous Women Leaders Join Global Peace Summit – Oct 29

The Peace Begins at Home Summit (Oct 29, 2025) will unite 26 speakers from 17 countries, including Dr. Riane Eisler, Ela Gandhi, and Dr. Richard Davidson. Dr. Riane Eisler, speaker at the Peace Begins at Home Summit on October 29, 2025, joining 26 global leaders to explore how we can move from cultures of domination to cultures of care. Angela Sterritt, award-winning journalist and author, and MC of the Peace Begins at Home Summit

Global summit unites 26 speakers from 17 countries to explore how peace begins at home and how cycles of violence can be broken.

This summit is not just about ending violence. It’s about reimagining systems — from families to nations — where partnership, not domination, defines our relationships.” — Dr. Riane Eisler, President & Founder, Center for Partnership Systems

NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 29 October 2025, the inaugural Peace Begins at Home Summit will bring together 26 speakers from 17 countries for a one-day global virtual gathering that asks a radical question: what if peace truly begins at home?Produced by the Center for Partnership Systems and inspired by cultural historian Dr. Riane Eisler’s Partnership vs. Domination framework, the Summit will reframe peace not as a distant ideal but as a systems challenge that starts where we live, love, and raise each other: in the home.Turning Insight into ActionThe Peace Begins at Home Summit unites global leaders through keynotes, survivor stories, TED-style talks, Indigenous wisdom, and neuroscience to show how patterns of domination learned at home ripple into classrooms, courtrooms, boardrooms, and even war zones. At a time of rising authoritarianism, climate crises, and lost hope, the Summit combines lived testimony, research, and practical solutions to reclaim a culture of partnership. Insights from the day will be captured in a Peace Begins at Home Handbook, shared worldwide to drive action and impact far beyond the Summit.Notable Speakers include:Dr. Riane Eisler - Holocaust survivor, systems scientist, and author of The Chalice and the Blade, hailed as “the most important book since Darwin’s Origin of Species.” Her groundbreaking work shows how the violence tolerated in families fuels the violence we see in politics, economies, and beyond.Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury - Former UN Under-Secretary-General, champion of the culture of peace.Dr. Richard Davidson - Neuroscientist, founder of the Center for Healthy Minds, and one of TIME’s most influential people.Gary Barker & Jackson Katz - Trailblazers in the men’s movement, reshaping masculinity.Scarlett Lewis - Founder of the Choose Love Movement, teaching resilience, compassion, and emotional regulation after losing her son in the Sandy Hook tragedy.Ela Gandhi - Global peace activist, former South African MP for women’s and children’s rights, and granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.Angela Sterritt – Award-winning investigative journalist, broadcaster, and bestselling author from the Gitxsan Nation.Na’kuset - Cree Indigenous activist, storyteller, and Executive Director of the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal.Youth leaders from Afghanistan, the DRC, and beyond.“This summit is not just about ending violence. It’s about reimagining systems — from families to nations — where partnership, not domination, defines our relationships.” — Dr. Riane Eisler, President & Founder, Center for Partnership SystemsKey themes guide the day — Family & Childhood, Gender Relationships, Economics & Care, Media & Culture, War & Conflict, and Nature & Environment — culminating in a Solutions Showcase highlighting practical, real-world initiatives that can be adopted globally, followed by Voices of the Future, a youth-led segment calling peers and leaders to urgent, actionable partnership.“When parents respond with love, they model resilience, empathy, and strength for their children — shaping future generations of compassionate citizens.” — Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Choose Love MovementFull details and registration: www.peacebeginsathomesummit.org About Dr. Riane EislerDr. Riane Eisler, systems scientist and cultural historian, is internationally known for her groundbreaking book The Chalice and the Blade (translated into 25+ languages). She has advised the United Nations, EU, and US government, and was named one of the world’s “great peacemakers” alongside Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. She shares the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s Distinguished Peace Leadership Award with the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.About the Center for Partnership Systems (CPS)The Center for Partnership Systems (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit advancing a global shift from domination to partnership through research, education, and practical tools. CPS works with institutions, governments, and communities to build more caring, equitable, and sustainable societies.

