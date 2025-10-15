Phoenix Energy Volunteers Support Orange County Rescue Mission as Part of Fueling Change Initiative

The effort is part of Phoenix Energy’s broader FUEL Program, which focuses on Fostering Unity and Empowering Leadership.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its national Fueling Change initiative, Phoenix Energy employees rolled up their sleeves on October 8th to serve the community through a day of volunteerism with the Orange County Rescue Mission in Tustin, CA. The effort is part of Phoenix Energy’s broader FUEL Program, which focuses on Fostering Unity and Empowering Leadership through community involvement and employee engagement.More than a dozen employees from across departments — including Finance, Operations, Marketing, and Data — volunteered their time at both the Village of Hope and the organization’s community warehouse. Teams were split between two core areas: kitchen meal service and warehouse food box assembly.“Phoenix Energy is committed to more than just energy production — we’re committed to being a force for good in the communities where we live and work,” said Lindsey Wilson, Chief Business Officer of Phoenix Energy. “We are proud of our team’s hands-on work with an organization as impactful as the Rescue Mission.”At the Village of Hope, volunteers prepped, portioned, and served hot meals to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Simultaneously, the warehouse crew cleaned, packed, and assembled boxes of food and essential supplies for distribution across Orange County.The day’s efforts helped serve hundreds of meals and prepare dozens of food boxes, directly supporting the Rescue Mission’s mission to offer food, shelter, and hope to those in need.This event joins a growing list of community partnerships under Phoenix Energy’s Fueling Change initiative, which has recently supported causes in Dallas, Denver, and Fort Lauderdale, with an event planned in Casper next month. With more engagements scheduled into 2026, the company remains committed to leveraging its team and platform to uplift frontline organizations making a meaningful difference in their communities.To learn more about Phoenix Energy’s community programs, visit www.phoenixenergy.com About Phoenix EnergyFounded in 2019 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Phoenix Energy is an innovative energy company specializing in oil production, mineral rights royalty acquisition, and non-operating working interests. Phoenix Energy’s drilling operations are focused on the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana) and the Powder River and DJ Basins (Wyoming). Its FUEL Program is designed to foster culture, leadership, and impact across the organization and its communities.

