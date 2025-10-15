Shannon's Fall Fine Art Auction on Thursday, October 30th, showcases an exceptional lineup of 159 artworks

Oil on canvas by Louis Ritman (American, 1889-1963), titled The Sunlit Window (circa 1915), 31 inches by 36 ¼ inches. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000 Oil on canvas by William Trost Richards (American, 1833-1905), titled Mother and Child in an Autumn Landscape (1876), 24 ¼ inches by 20 ¼ inches. Estimate: $150,000-$250,000 Oil on canvas by Jasper Francis Cropsey (American, 1823-1900), titled Autumn at Greenwood Lake (1871), 14 inches by 24 inches. Estimate: $80,000 - $120,000 Oil on canvas by Irving Ramsay Wiles (American, 1861-1948), titled The White Sloop (Peconic Bay) (1907), 20 ½ inches by 28 inches. Estimate: $50,000 - $75,000 Oil on canvas by Peegen Vail Guggenhweim (Swiss/American, 1925-1967), titled Interior (1945), 20 inches by 32 inches. Estimate $40,000-60,000

The auction features noted American and European masters and contemporary artists and brings together a vibrant mix of styles, periods, and price points.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers will present their annual Fall Fine Art Auction on Thursday, October 30th at 6pm Eastern Time, showcasing an exceptional lineup of 159 works by American and European masters and contemporary artists.“This auction brings together a vibrant mix of styles, periods, and price points,” said Sandra Germain, Managing Partner at Shannon’s. “We’re thrilled to offer works by historic fresh-to-market discoveries and contemporary favorites.”The cover lot is a rare, early William Trost Richards dated 1876, depicting a mother and child collecting leaves in an autumn landscape. The rich fall colors of the painting are amplified by the soft light of the setting sun and a small crescent moon in the sky. Richards, an American Pre-Raphaelite, was known for his attention to detail and truth-to-nature Ruskinian approach.Mother and Child in an Autumn Landscape is easily a masterpiece from this period in Richard’s oeuvre. This fresh to the market example has never been offered for sale at auction before. The painting carries a $150,000-250,000 estimate and is sure to attract interest from both private collectors and public institutions.Another highlight of 19th century American landscape painting offered is a Jasper F. Cropsey depicting Autumn at Greenwood Lake. Offered at an estimate of $80,000-120,000, this painting is typical of Cropsey’s best works. The artist first visited Greenwood Lake in 1843 and it became a favored subject for the remainder of his career.In the 19th century American landscape category, other featured lots include a classic William Harnett still-life titled The Argus from 1878 and estimated at $40,000-60,000; a John Williamson, Passing Shower, Upper Valley of the Connecticut River from 1870, estimated at $30,000-50,000; and an Elliott Daingerfield, The Golden Hour of Day, estimated at $20,000-30,000.Other landscapes by David Johnson, Levi Wells Prentice, John Bunyan Bristol, Hugh Bolton Jones, Alexander Wyant, and Thomas Doughty are also included.American genre paintings from this period are led by a rare Thomas Waterman Wood titled The Rescue from 1870. Featured on the 1873 cover of Harper’s Weekly, this painting depicts a firefighter heroically rescuing a little girl and carrying her down a ladder. The background is filled with smoke and embers and the masterful depiction of light surrounds the figures in a warm glow as they escape to safety. The painting has been in a private collection for over four decades and is estimated to bring $20,000-30,000.A masterpiece-quality work by Louis Ritman leads the American Impressionist category. The Sunlit Window from circa 1915 measures an impressive 31 inches by 36 inches. The composition is thoroughly Impressionist, reflecting Ritman’s time in Giverny, a French commune that attracted American artists inspired by Monet and the country landscape. Offered at $100,000-150,000 this painting is a unique opportunity to own a museum-quality example by this important American Impressionist.A rare Irving R. Wiles seascape is another featured American Impressionist painting. Wiles, a follower of Chase, had a summer home in Peconic Bay near Chase’s Shinnecock studio. The lot offered -- The White Sloop (Peconic Bay) -- is dated 1907 and is an excellent example of American Impressionism with broad brushstrokes, an atmospheric sky and water, and a sense of movement from a fleeting scene. The painting, offered for the first time at auction, is estimated to bring $50,000-75,000.Modernist paintings are also led by fresh-to-the market examples, including a rare Pegeen Vail Guggenheim painting titled Interior from 1945. This naive-style, surrealist work was painted by the daughter of legendary art collector Peggy Guggenheim. Pegeen grew up surrounded by modern art and artists. Interior was purchased in the mid-1950s shortly after it was painted and has remained in a private family collection ever since. Exhibited in both the United States and in Europe, this well documented work is offered at $40,000-60,000.Other modernist highlights include a portrait by Hans Hofmann, titled Girl in Blue dated 1938, estimated at $40,000-60,000; three abstract paintings by Emily Mason, led by Blue Angel, a 42 inch by 32 inch oil painting from 1995 estimated at $30,000-50,000; a landscape by Wolf Kahn titled On the Lake, dated 1986, estimated at $20,000-30,000; and a Luigi Lucioni work titled The Syrian Jug from 1961, estimated for $20,000-30,000.Bidding will be available by phone, absentee, and online through shannons.com. Previews are available by appointment at Shannon’s Milford gallery beginning on October 20th, weekdays from 11am-6pm Eastern Time, through October 29th; and Saturday, October 25th, from 10-3.For more information about the upcoming auction visit shannons.com or contact the gallery at info@shannons.com or by phone at 203-877-1711.# # # #

