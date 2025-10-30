Decory Transforms Home Design with Launch of AI-Powered Interior Design Tool

Decory’s AI-powered design platform redefines interior planning with smart, intuitive tools for creating beautiful, personalized spaces.

DELAWARE CITY , DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decory, a pioneer in smart home design solutions, today announced the launch of Decory AI , an advanced artificial intelligence platform that revolutionizes room planning. This powerful AI interior design tool allows homeowners, renters, and professionals to generate, edit, and share photorealistic room layouts effortlessly, transforming any space with data-driven precision.The platform leverages cutting-edge generative AI to provide a new standard for AI room planning. Users can simply upload a photo of their room or enter its dimensions to instantly visualize it in over 15 different interior design styles. This virtual staging capability empowers users to test concepts and reduce design uncertainty before making any physical changes.The Rise of AI in the Interior Design IndustryArtificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping creative fields, and interior design is at the forefront. The industry is witnessing a surge in AI-powered tools that automate complex tasks like space planning and furniture arrangement. Platforms like Decory AI democratize design, giving anyone with a smartphone the ability to experiment with professional-level style ideas. Industry observers note that these tools act as powerful visualization aids that complement—rather than replace—human designers, enhancing client collaboration.Key Features of the Decory AI PlatformDecory AI is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed for a seamless and intuitive user experience:> AI-Generated Layouts:- Instantly create custom designs by uploading a room photo or entering specific dimensions.> Targeted Editing:- Redesign specific areas of a room, such as an accent wall, without altering the entire layout.> Style-Specific Visualization:- Apply curated looks tailored for specific rooms, including bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices.> Community Inspiration:- Browse and share ideas within a vibrant community gallery of user-generated designs.> Multilingual Access:- Enjoy a seamless experience with full support for both English and Arabic.Industry Perspective on AI-Driven Design“AI is unlocking new levels of creativity and efficiency in the design world,” said a Decory spokesperson. “With Decory AI, we are harnessing this potential to make professional-grade interior design more data-driven, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. We're not just planning rooms; we're empowering people to confidently create spaces they love.”AvailabilityDecory AI is available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The platform offers a free tier alongside premium plans, catering to the growing demand for smart, DIY-friendly home design solutions among homeowners, renters, and design professionals.About DecoryDecory is an AI-powered interior design platform dedicated to simplifying room planning and decorating. By combining advanced AI room-planner technology with diverse style options, integrated shopping, and a collaborative community, Decory empowers users to explore and realize the full potential of their living spaces in just a few clicks.

