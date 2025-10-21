New ASM 825A Slip Meter from GARDCO

ASM 825A Slip Meter ASM Slip Meter Kit

One of the most widely used slip meters worldwide

This slip meter sets the standard for safety testing — it’s easy to use, provides accurate results in seconds, and is trusted worldwide for preventing and defending against slip-and-fall negligence.” — James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia, Maryland, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries – announces its new offering the ASM 825A Slip Meter.The new ASM 825A Slip Meter is one of the most widely used instruments for measuring slip resistance worldwide. It provides a quick, simple way to assess the coefficient of friction on floors and walkways, delivering valuable safety and maintenance data. The safety log allows users to record readings useful in defense of negligence claims. James Fusco, Product Manager, states “This slip meter sets the standard for safety testing — it’s easy to use, provides accurate results in seconds, and is trusted worldwide for preventing and defending against slip-and-fall negligence.”Built for Accuracy and Reliability• NFSI Recognized Device for 825A• Easy to operate. Tests ANSI/NFSI B101.1-2009 for 825A• High accuracy - GR&R on both low & high traction surfaces < 3%• Smaller size footprint 5.05” (12.8 cm) x 2.85” (7.24 cm) than other SCOF meters.• Light weight 5 lbs. (2.26 kg)• No rechargeable battery packs, Operates on one 9-volt battery• Can test most stairs in 3 directions, some in 4 directions• Can test wet or dry• Test ramps and tubs without the problem of testing up or down the slope• Hard-shell carrying case fits airline overheads and under most seatsKit Includes:ASM Slip Meter, Carrying Case, Instruction Book, Safety Log Work Sheet, Accessory Container, Calibration Chain, (2) Control/Activator Lines, * Sensor Cleaning Brush, (9) Sensor Retainers (3 sets of feet), (9) Neolite Sensors (3 sets), ** (1) Sheet of 400 Grit Wet/Dry Silicon Carbide Paper.* Replacements at no charge.** 9 sensors are glued on the sensor retainers.Standards:• Sensor and Preparation-ANSI/NFSI B101.1, B101.3• Apparatus Use-ANSI/NFSI B101.1, B101.3• Test Procedures-ANSI/NFSI B101.1, B101.3• Terminology-ANSI/NFSI B101.0, ANSI/NFSI B101.1, B101.3 ASTM F1646

