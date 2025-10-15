Pet Grooming and Accessories Market to Reach USD 124.38 Bn by 2032, Trends, Growth & Product Insights 2025-2032

Pet Grooming and Accessories Market Pet Grooming and Accessories Market Segment

Pet Grooming and Accessories Market was estimated at USD 77.56 Bn in 2024 to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 124.38 Bn by 2032.

Rising pet ownership, smart accessories, eco-friendly grooming, and luxury apparel are driving the Pet Grooming and Accessories Market growth globally.” — Navneet Kaur

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the booming Pet Grooming and Accessories Market , projected to grow from USD 77.56 Bn in 2024 to USD 124.38 Bn by 2032. Discover trends in pet clothing, accessories, grooming services, and online retail driving this $124B industry surge.Pet Grooming and Accessories Market Overview:Pet Grooming and Accessories Market is set for explosive growth, surging from USD 77.56 Bn in 2024 to nearly USD 135 Bn by 2032 at a 7%+ CAGR. Rising pet ownership, smart tech accessories like GPS collars and fitness monitors, eco-friendly grooming solutions, and luxury pet apparel are driving unprecedented demand across dogs, cats, and other pets. North America leads with premium products and robust e-commerce, while Europe and Asia-Pacific emerge as fastest-growing hubs. Key players including PetSmart, Chewy, Central Garden & Pet Company, Ferplast, and Himalaya Wellness are capitalizing on personalization, sustainable innovations, and social media trends, making this a high-ROI sector for investors seeking to tap into the booming global pet care industry.Pet Grooming and Accessories Market Set to Soar as Smart, Luxury, and Tech-Enabled Products Transform U.S. Pet Care in 2025Pet Grooming and Accessories Market is booming like never before, with 66% of American households owning pets in 2024. From smart collars and feeders to tech-enabled beds and pillows, pet owners are investing in innovative accessories that ensure comfort, health, and style. Rising pet ownership, growing awareness of pet wellness, and the convenience of online shopping are fuelling unprecedented demand for dog grooming products, cat accessories, and luxury pet apparel. Pet Grooming and Accessories Market is evolving rapidly as pet owners embrace chemical-free grooming products, tech-enabled accessories like GPS collars and health monitors, and subscription-based pet boxes delivering premium grooming items right to their doorstep. Growing pet insurance adoption is encouraging higher investment in wellness, while the trend of pet humanization fuels demand for organic shampoos, designer collars, and luxury pet apparel. With innovation at the forefront, the market is witnessing a surge in smart, stylish, and high-end products, making now the perfect time to explore the future of pet grooming and accessories. With innovation at the forefront, the market is witnessing a surge in smart, stylish, and high-end products, making now the perfect time to explore the future of pet grooming and accessories.Pet Grooming and Accessories Market Faces Challenges from High Costs and Safety Risks, Brands Turn Obstacles into Growth OpportunitiesPet Grooming and Accessories Market is booming, high costs of premium products, fluctuating raw material prices, and limited access to quality grooming services in rural areas pose real challenges. Pet allergies, low awareness of wellness, and unregulated or poor-quality grooming products also risk consumer confidence. To navigate these hurdles, brands can focus on educating pet owners, ensuring safety, and offering affordable, high-quality dog grooming products, cat accessories, and luxury pet apparel, turning market risks into growth opportunities.Pet Grooming and Accessories Market Skyrockets Amid Social Media, Luxury, and Tech-Driven Pet TrendsPet Grooming and Accessories Market is thriving as pet accessories dominate 2024 sales, with smart collars, feeding bowls, and durable toys leading the trend. Pet clothing, from luxury hoodies to designer shirts, is also gaining traction, fueled by social media, pet influencers, and viral challenges that inspire owners to pamper their pets in style. Dogs continue to drive market growth, especially among millennials investing in grooming, apparel, and wellness products, while cat adoption steadily rises, expanding the demand for cat accessories. Online retail channels, led by Amazon, Chewy, and specialty websites, are becoming the go-to destination for fashionable, customizable, and seasonal pet products, making this a pivotal moment in the evolution of pet grooming and accessories.Key Trends in the Pet Grooming and Accessories Market: Smart Tech and Eco-Friendly Products Redefining Pet CareSmart accessories: The market is rapidly embracing tech-enabled products such as GPS tracking collars, smart feeders, and fitness monitors, boosting pet safety, wellness, and convenience.Eco-friendly products: The market is witnessing growing demand for sustainable and organic pet care items, including biodegradable wipes and natural ingredient shampoos, driving wellness-conscious purchases.Pet Grooming and Accessories Market Soars in North America as Europe and Asia-Pacific Emerge as Fastest-Growing HubsPet Grooming and Accessories Market is soaring in North America, fueled by high pet ownership in the U.S. and Canada, strong purchasing power, and a growing demand for premium grooming products. Pet Grooming and Accessories Market is soaring in North America, fueled by high pet ownership in the U.S. and Canada, strong purchasing power, and a growing demand for premium grooming products. Leading industry players and robust e-commerce platforms are further driving market dominance. Meanwhile, Europe and Asia-Pacific are emerging as the fastest-growing regions, driven by rising pet adoption, booming pet grooming salons, and innovative pet care trends, making this the perfect time for brands to capitalize on global growth opportunities. Key players are driving growth through eco-friendly products, sustainable pet care solutions, and cutting-edge innovations. Personalization and premiumization trends are reshaping the market, with luxury grooming services and customized accessories enticing pet owners and boosting market share, making this an exciting arena for investors and industry players alike.Key Players in the Pet Grooming and Accessories MarketNorth AmericaPetSmart Inc. (USA)Chewy Inc. (USA)Central Garden & Pet Company (USA)Earthbath Inc. (USA)The Hartz Mountain Corporation (USA)Petmate (USA)Fetch For Pets (USA)EuropeFerplast S.p.A. (Italy)Trixie Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)Company of Animals Ltd. (UK)Camon S.p.A. (Italy)Karlie GmbH (Germany)Artero International (Spain)Bobby Pet Care (France)Asia-PacificDoggyMan H.A. Co., Ltd. (Japan)Petio Co., Ltd. (Japan)Unicharm Corporation (Japan)Himalaya Wellness Company (India)TaoTronics (China)Zolux Group (China)K-Petcare Co., Ltd. (South Korea)Middle East and AfricaPetzone (Kuwait)M-Pets SA (South Africa)Petland Group (Egypt)Vets Brands (South Africa)Arabian Pet Food LLC (UAE)South AmericaPetlove & Co. (Brazil)Analyst Perspective:Pet Grooming and Accessories Market is poised for rapid growth, driven by rising pet ownership, smart tech products, eco-friendly grooming solutions, and luxury apparel. Valued at USD 77B in 2024 and projected to reach USD 135B by 2032 at a 7%+ CAGR, North America leads, while Europe and Asia-Pacific grow fastest. Key players like PetSmart, Chewy, Central Garden & Pet Company, Ferplast, and Himalaya Wellness are leveraging premiumization, personalization, and sustainable innovations, with e-commerce and social media fueling demand, making the sector a high-ROI opportunity for global investors.FAQ:Q1: What is the current size of the Pet Grooming and Accessories Market?A1: The global Pet Grooming and Accessories Market was valued at USD 77.56 Bn in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 124.38–135 Bn by 2032.Q2: Which factors are driving growth in the Pet Grooming and Accessories Market?A2: Rising pet ownership, smart tech accessories, eco-friendly grooming solutions, luxury apparel, and e-commerce are fueling market growth.Q3: Who are the key players in the global Pet Grooming and Accessories Market?A3: Major players include PetSmart, Chewy, Central Garden & Pet Company, Ferplast, Himalaya Wellness, and other regional leaders across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

