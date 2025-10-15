Otter PR Named Finalist in the 2025 PR Daily Awards for Newsroom/Brand Journalism

Otter PR’s selection as a finalist highlights its forward-thinking approach to enterprise PR, finance PR, and brand journalism.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otter Public Relations (dba Otter PR), one of the nation’s best PR firms known for its innovation in PR, strategic storytelling, and media relations expertise, has been named a finalist in the Newsroom/Brand Journalism category of the 2025 PR Daily Awards The PR Daily Awards honor the most innovative and effective communications teams across the industry, recognizing exceptional creativity, impact, and strategy in public relations and brand communications. Otter PR’s selection as a finalist highlights its forward-thinking approach to enterprise PR, finance PR, and brand journalism that helps clients shape narratives, build authority, and reach global audiences.“We’re incredibly proud to be a finalist in this category of the 2025 PR Daily Awards. Our writing team prides itself on crafting stories that highlight the best of our clients by simultaneously giving the best of themselves. This is a recognition that celebrates the work done by every writer and editor in our company,” says Lara Rosales, VP of Media Relations at Otter PR.Winners will be announced live at the PR Daily Top Agencies Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at City Winery in New York City. The event will bring together top agencies, industry innovators, and thought leaders for an afternoon celebrating excellence in communications.Otter PR’s nomination reinforces its standing as an industry leader in brand journalism and its ongoing mission to deliver transparent, high-impact communications strategies for clients across multiple sectors.To learn more, visit www.otterpr.com About Otter PROtter PR is an earned media PR leader and press coverage specialist based in St. Petersburg, Florida. With a growing global team of media strategists, former journalists, and brand storytellers, Otter PR helps clients elevate their reputations, expand visibility, and build credibility in competitive industries. Recognized as a top-ranking PR firm in America by G2, Upcity, and Clutch, Otter PR offers public relations services for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprise brands alike.

