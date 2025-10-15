Magnolia Federal Credit Union Named Finalist for Credit Union Times Luminaries Award for Cashflow Analytics

EDGE announces 45th lender now live on its end-to-end cashflow insights platform as cashflow data and risk insights gain strong momentum

Pioneering CDFI credit union recognized in Innovation in Tech category for mission-driven approach to serving underserved members

Their implementation demonstrates how mission-driven credit unions can leverage advanced analytics to expand financial access while maintaining sound lending practices.” — Brian Reshefsky, CEO of EDGE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnolia Federal Credit Union has been named a finalist for the 2025 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards in the Innovation in Tech – Technology Project/Rollout category. This recognition highlights Magnolia FCU’s inclusive, data-driven approach to lending and their commitment to using behavioral insights to expand access for members historically underserved by traditional credit models.Credit Union Times’ Luminaries Awards recognize outstanding achievement across 25 categories within the credit union industry. Magnolia FCU stands out as a true technology innovator by becoming an early adopter of cashflow analytics to serve their underserved member base.As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Magnolia FCU recognized that traditional credit scoring methods were failing their community members who often have thin or no credit files. Rather than accept these limitations, they identified fintech partners to implement alternative data insights including comprehensive cashflow analytics that look beyond FICO scores to assess members' true financial capacity.What makes Magnolia FCU exceptional is their mission-aligned approach to technology and focus on empowering members through better data, not just faster approvals. The credit union's leadership demonstrated remarkable vision in recognizing that their members' banking behaviors told a more complete story than traditional credit reports, then moved quickly to access and incorporate cashflow data into their decision-making.This approach is already helping Magnolia streamline underwriting for members with consistent deposit behavior and simplify documentation for loan applicants previously burdened by legacy processes. “This shift is allowing us to better understand our members’ financial lives – and to say ‘yes’ more often, more confidently,” said Dylan Mawhinney, VP of Lending at Magnolia FCU. “We’re not just speeding things up; we’re making better, fairer decisions.”"Magnolia FCU's recognition as a Luminaries finalist reflects their exceptional commitment to serving their community through innovation," said Brian Reshefsky, CEO of EDGE , Magnolia FCU's cashflow analytics partner. "Their implementation demonstrates how mission-driven credit unions can leverage advanced analytics to expand financial access while maintaining sound lending practices. We’re proud to support Magnolia’s efforts to make lending more inclusive, and to see their leadership recognized by the industry."Winners will be announced during the fourth annual CU Times Luminaries Awards Gala at Disney's Yacht Club Resort on November 6, 2025.About EDGEEDGE helps lenders automate operations and enhance decision-making with cashflow data and risk insights that unlock a more complete, current picture of consumers’ financial health. Developed through real-world lending experience and machine learning, EDGE allows lenders to approve applicants with thin or no credit history like, recent immigrants, young adults, and other underserved populations. As a consumer reporting agency (CRA) built on cashflow data, EDGE’s risk attributes and scores are the only cashflow underwriting tools proven through profitable loan performance at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.