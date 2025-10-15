Face Compact Market Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031

The face compact market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global face compact market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/53975 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global face compact market based on skin type, end user, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.By skin type, the combination skin segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-fourth of the global face compact market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. The dry skin, oily skin, sensitive skin, and others segments are also analyzed in the report.By end user, the women segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than four-fifths of the global face compact market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the men segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/325c50e69e3c441f1e1f1e04abe5c443 By distribution channel, the indirect sales segment held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global face compact market revenue and is projected to maintain the lion’s share through 2031. Simultaneously, the same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The direct sales segment is also discussed in the report.By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global face compact market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/53975 The key market players analyzed in the global face compact market report include HB USA Holdings, Inc.Laura Mercier CosmeticsHindustan Unilever LimitedBaccaroseThe Procter & Gamble CompanyThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc.Kosas Cosmetics, LLCNARS CosmeticsL’Oréal S.A.Coty Inc.Kendo Holdings, Inc.Vellvette Lifestyle Private LimitedColorBar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.ChanelRevlon, Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reusable-respirators-market 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/health-and-fitness-club-market 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/disposa…ket-A06764 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/austral…et-A310050 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hair-mask-market

