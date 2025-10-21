Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Intermodal Freight Transportation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the intermodal freight transportation market has experienced significant growth. The market size, currently standing at $58.85 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $67.62 billion in 2025, pointing towards a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as the rising demand for swift deliveries, enlargement of free trade pacts, development of rail infrastructures, surge in industrial production, and the expansion of logistics and supply chain management services.

The market size of the intermodal freight transportation is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years. It's projected to reach $118.55 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The upturn in the projection period can be credited to the escalation in global trade, burgeon in e-commerce needs, increased urbanization, heightened fuel prices, and a rising need for refrigerated transport. Prevailing trends for the forecast period encompass technological progress, incorporation of Artificial Intelligence, tracking in real time, eco-friendly logistics solutions, and the incorporation of blockchain technology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market?

The surge in industrialization is likely to boost the intermodal freight transportation market's expansion in the future. The process of industrialization transforms an economy from being predominantly agricultural to a manufacturing goods and services-based one. The current rise in industrialization hinges on globalization, improved supply chain mechanisms, diversified market demand, and trade treaties. Intermodal freight transportation has a pivotal role in industrialization by elevating the efficiency and productivity of logistics and supply chain systems. It underpins international trade, infrastructure advancement, and economic progression, cementing its position as a foundational element of contemporary industrial economies. For example, as per Statistics Canada, a government entity based in Canada, in February 2023, there was exceptional growth in Canada's manufacturing sector, with a total sales hike of 17.9% reaching $850.9 billion in 2022. Hence, the growth of the intermodal freight transportation market is propelled by the escalating industrialization.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Intermodal Freight Transportation Market?

Major players in the Intermodal Freight Transportation include:

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• FedEx Corporation

• A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

• CMA CGM Group

• Deutsche Bahn AG

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• Hapag-Lloyd AG

• DSV A/S

• SAP SE

• DB Schenker

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Intermodal Freight Transportation Sector?

Leading enterprises within the intermodal freight transportation market are creating cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) fuelled transport management solutions. This is done to boost efficiency, streamline routes and elevate overall supply chain performance. AI-powered transport management solutions utilise AI to refine and enhance various elements of transportation management. For example, 3SC Solutions, a company based out of Netherlands that provides supply chain solutions, unveiled their Intelligent Transport Management Solution (iTMS) in September 2023. This solution synergises superior AI and machine learning techniques to facilitate real-time route optimisation, which aids in improving efficiency and lowering operating costs. iTMS features predictive analysis capacity, which aids in forecasting possible disturbances and pre-emptively modifying logistics strategies. The dynamic dashboard of iTMS offers detailed insights into all transportation operations, enabling smooth coordination across diverse transport modalities.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Growth

The intermodal freight transportationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Railway Transport, Road Transport, Air And Sea Transport, Other Type

2) By Component: Software, Service

3) By Modes: Rail Road, Road Water, Road Air, Other Modes

4) By Verticals: Consumer And Retail, Oil And Gas, Industrial And Manufacturing, Energy And Mining, Food And Beverages, Aerospace And Defense, Construction, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Railway Transport: Freight Rail Transport (Long-Distance) Or Regional Rail Freight Transport Or Intermodal Rail Transport (Containerized And Trailerized) Or Rail Transport For Bulk Commodities (Coal, Grains)

2) By Road Transport: Freight Trucking (Long-Haul) Or Regional And Local Freight Trucking Or Container Trucking Or Refrigerated Trucking (For Perishables) Or Heavy-Duty Freight Trucks

3) By Air And Sea Transport: Air Freight Transport Or Sea Freight Transport (Ocean Freight) Or Air-Sea Combined Transport Or Air Freight For Time-Sensitive Cargo Or Sea Freight For Bulk Cargo (Containerized And Non-Containerized)

4) By Other Type: Inland Waterways Transport Or Multimodal Transport (Involving More Than Two Modes) Or Pipeline Transport For Bulk Liquids Or Gases Or Hybrid Intermodal Systems (Combining Rail, Road, And Sea Or Air Transport)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Intermodal Freight Transportation Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the intermodal freight transportation market. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report on the intermodal freight transportation market includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

