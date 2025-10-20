The Business Research Company

Automotive Film Market to Exceed US $7.89 Billion by 2029, with 6.4% CAGR: The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $7.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Automotive Film Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the automotive film industry has seen a consistent growth in the past few years. The market size is predicted to escalate from $5.88 billion in 2024 to $6.14 billion in 2025, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors such as amplified demand for passenger vehicles, increased atmospheric temperature, economic expansion in developing markets, surge in automobile manufacturing, and heightened demand for commercial vehicles contributed to this upward trend in the historical period.

The market size of automotive films is predicted to undergo robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $7.89 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This escalation in the projected period can be due to a surge in the need for passenger vehicles, an increase in atmospheric temperatures, robust economic advancement in burgeoning markets, growth in car production, and an increased need for commercial vehicles. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period include emphasis on the creation of TPU paint protection films (PPFs), growing interest in high-thickness PPFs to expand the product range and meet rising consumer demand, concentration on offering cost-effective and sustainable paint films, focus on the introduction of innovative products like graphene-enhanced nano-ceramic window films to solidify market standing, concentrating on mergers and purchase of other market competitors, and efforts on the development of radar-transparent bright films for vehicles.

Download a free sample of the automotive film market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7530&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Film Market?

The growth of the automotive film market is predicted to be driven by the escalating demand for passenger vehicles in developing economies. A car is regarded as a passenger vehicle if it is purposely designed, constructed or modified for the transportation of individuals. Automotive films are applied to passenger vehicles to shield the occupants and the driver from direct sunlight and heat and to diminish the car's inside temperature. For example, the Verband der Automobilindustrie e.V., an automotive association based in Germany, reported a substantial spike in the sales in the light vehicle market (including both passenger cars and light duty vehicles) in Mexico in January 2024. The registration of nearly 1.4 million new units of passenger cars and light duty vehicles was recorded, which indicates a 25% surge compared to the figures of 2022. Therefore, the thriving demand for passenger vehicles in emerging economies is fuelling the demand for the automotive film market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Film Market?

Major players in the Automotive Film include:

• 3M Company

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Toray Industries, Inc

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Lintec Corporation

• Arlon Graphics LLC

• Ergis S.A.

• Hexis S.A.

• Madico Inc

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Film Industry?

Prominent businesses in the automotive film industry are prioritizing the development of advanced paint film solutions, including protective and decorative variants, to improve both the aesthetics and lifespan of vehicles. These automotive films are specialized coatings designed to not only improve the vehicle's look but also its longevity. Protective films offer a shield against scratches and UV harm, while decorative films give opportunities for distinctive branding and aesthetic enhancements. For example, in May 2023, PPG, a company from the US that supplies paints, coatings, and unique materials, introduced automotive and industrial paint film solutions designed to increase the vehicle's look and lifespan. This includes paint protection films that safeguard surfaces against scratches and environmental harm, as well as decorative films that enable distinctive branding and customization possibilities. With the use of cutting-edge technology, PPG is committed to offering products that not only offer protection but also augment the overall visual appeal of vehicles and industrial machinery, making certain they meet the strict standards set by the automotive sector.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automotive Film Market Segments

The automotive filmmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Film Type: Automotive Films Window Film: Paint Protection Films (PPF): Wrap Film

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger: Commercial

3) By Material Type: Dyed, Metalized, Ceramic

4) By Application: Interior: Exterior

Subsegments:

1) By Automotive Window Film: Dyed Window Film, Metalized Window Film, Ceramic Window Film

2) By Paint Protection Films (PPF): Gloss Finish PPF, Matte Finish PPF, Self-Healing PPF

3) By Wrap Film: Cast Vinyl Wrap Film, Calendared Vinyl Wrap Film, Carbon Fiber Wrap Film

View the full automotive film market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-film-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automotive Film Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the Automotive Film market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The study on the automotive film market incorporates regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Film Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Interior Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-interior-global-market-report

Automotive Tinting Film Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-tinting-film-global-market-report

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.