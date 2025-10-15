Courier, Express & Parcel Market to Hit $749 Bn by 2031, Driven by E-commerce Boom

Global CEP market grows as e-commerce, same-day delivery, and cross-border trade reshape logistics efficiency.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Business (B2B, B2C, C2C), by Destination (Domestic, International), by End User (Services, Wholesale and Retail, Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities, Primary Industries), by Mode of Transportation (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031" The global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market was valued at USD 407.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 749 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.The Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market plays a vital role in global logistics, supporting the rapid movement of goods across domestic and international routes. Driven by the exponential rise in e-commerce, globalization of trade, and growing consumer expectations for fast and reliable deliveries, the CEP industry is undergoing a significant transformation. Technological advancements such as automation, route optimization, and AI-based tracking systems have enhanced delivery accuracy and efficiency, creating new opportunities for logistics providers worldwide.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11516 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀1. Surge in E-commerce ActivitiesThe booming e-commerce sector is the primary driver of the CEP market. Increased online shopping volumes have pushed logistics providers to enhance last-mile delivery services, reduce lead times, and improve overall customer experience. Seasonal sales, digital payment systems, and online retail platforms have further amplified parcel volumes globally.2. Technological Advancements and AutomationThe integration of technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, and autonomous delivery vehicles is revolutionizing CEP operations. Automation helps optimize warehouse management, route planning, and real-time shipment tracking, leading to reduced operational costs and higher efficiency.3. Growing Demand for Same-day and Cross-border DeliveriesConsumers’ preference for fast and flexible delivery options is driving the expansion of same-day and cross-border parcel services. Logistics providers are expanding international networks and investing in customs clearance efficiency to handle growing global trade flows.4. Sustainability and Green Logistics InitiativesEnvironmental concerns are prompting CEP companies to adopt sustainable practices, including electric vehicle fleets, carbon-neutral shipping, and eco-friendly packaging. Governments and corporations are encouraging green logistics, creating both challenges and opportunities for market players.5. Challenges: Rising Costs and Infrastructure ConstraintsDespite growth opportunities, rising fuel costs, labor shortages, and inadequate infrastructure in emerging regions pose challenges. Companies are focusing on optimizing operational efficiency and leveraging technology to maintain profitability and service quality.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A11516 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The CEP market is segmented by type (courier, express, and parcel), service (B2B, B2C, and C2C), and destination (domestic and international). The express segment holds a substantial share due to demand for time-sensitive shipments, while the B2C segment continues to grow rapidly with the e-commerce boom. International parcel delivery is gaining traction with the expansion of global supply chains and cross-border trade activities.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North AmericaNorth America dominates the CEP market, supported by a robust e-commerce ecosystem, advanced logistics infrastructure, and strong presence of key players such as FedEx, UPS, and Amazon Logistics. The U.S. and Canada are leading in automation and drone delivery innovations, further strengthening the regional market.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by surging online retail sales, expanding urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in logistics networks and digital solutions to support last-mile connectivity and cross-border delivery efficiency.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11516 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) industry is highly competitive, featuring both global giants and regional players striving to enhance delivery speed and reliability. Major companies such as FedEx Corporation, DHL Group, United Parcel Service (UPS), SF Express, and Aramex dominate the market through extensive service networks and continuous innovation.To stay ahead, these players are focusing on strategic alliances, mergers, and technological advancements such as AI-driven logistics platforms and smart warehouse systems. The growing emphasis on sustainable logistics solutions also serves as a key differentiator among competitors.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆1. The CEP market growth is primarily fueled by the global surge in e-commerce and digital retail platforms.2. Same-day and cross-border delivery services are major growth segments.3. Automation, AI, and IoT are transforming supply chain efficiency and transparency.4. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to e-commerce expansion.5. Sustainability and eco-friendly logistics practices are shaping future competitive strategies.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Government and Education Logistics MarketGreen Logistics MarketCold Chain Logistics MarketLogistics Automation MarketOn-demand Logistics MarketThird-party Logistics (3PL) MarketLogistics MarketMedical Courier MarketCourier Services Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.