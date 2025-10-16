Fish Sauce Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Fish Sauce Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Fish Sauce Market Be By 2025?

The market size for fish sauce has experienced robust growth in recent times. The market, which is expected to increase from $18.47 billion in 2024 to $19.71 billion in 2025, shows a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth in the previous period can be credited to factors such as diverse culinary practices, the global spread of cuisines, shifting dietary choices, cultural impacts, and heightened consumer consciousness.

The market size of fish sauce is projected to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to ""$25.5 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This expected surge in the mentioned period can be attributed to persisting exploration of culinary, health mindfulness, worldwide blend of cuisine trends, burgeoning fascination in umami tastes, and breaking into new markets. Key trends during this period encompass widening of fish sauce utilization in culinary arts, convenience-laden packaging advancements, heightened demand for premium and speciality brands, scrutiny of fusion flavours and blends, enhanced cognizance of health benefits, and the internationalisation of fish sauce brands.

Download a free sample of the fish sauce market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18363&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fish Sauce Market Landscape?

The fish sauce market is predicted to grow due to the nutritional advantages of fish and seafood. Rich in vital nutrients such as proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, fish and seafood provide premium quality proteins crucial for muscle growth, repair, and overall body functions. As fish sauce is made from fish, it naturally contains these protein benefits. Verywell Fit, a US-based health and fitness website known for offering factual data on nutrition and fitness, reported in September 2022 that people who integrate seafood into their weekly diet are less likely to suffer from heart diseases thanks to the omega-3 fatty acids found in fish. These omega-3 fatty acids are considered to enhance brain and eye health and may lessen the symptoms related to rheumatoid arthritis, according to researchers. Hence, the nutritional advantages of fish and seafood are fostering the expansion of the fish sauce market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fish Sauce Market?

Major players in the Fish Sauce Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd.

• Masan Group

• Thai Preeda Co. Ltd.

• Shantou Haimao Foodstuff Factory Limited Company

• Teo Tak Seng Fish-Sauce Factory Co. Ltd

• Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co Ltd

• Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd

• Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd

• Halcyon Proteins PTY Ltd

• Hung Thanh Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Fish Sauce Sector?

The trend of product innovation is gaining traction in the fish sauce market. The introduction of innovative products like modern conventional fish sauces, which leverage advanced production techniques and superior ingredients, have enhanced the adoption of fish sauce in unconventional dishes and cuisines. For example, in January 2022, Sozye, a sauce manufacturing firm from the UK, launched its environment-friendly, plant-based fish sauces called nish, noyster, and noya, which are ideally suited for unconventional dish preparations.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fish Sauce Market

The fish saucemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Korean Fish Sauce, Japanese Fish Sauce, Southeast Asian Fish Sauce, Western Fish Sauce

2) By Flavor: Plain, Spiced

3) By Price: Basic, Premium

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket And Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers

5) By Application: Domestic Use, Restaurants, Food Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Korean Fish Sauce: Anchovy-Based Fish Sauce, Other Fish-Based Korean Sauces

2) By Japanese Fish Sauce: Shoyu (Soy Sauce) with Fish, Other Fermented Fish Sauces

3) By Southeast Asian Fish Sauce: Vietnamese Fish Sauce (Nuoc Mam), Thai Fish Sauce (Nam Pla), Other Regional Varieties

4) By Western Fish Sauce: Mediterranean Fish Sauce, Other Western Condiment Variants

View the full fish sauce market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fish-oil-alternatives-global-market-report

Fish Sauce Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global fish sauce market as per the Fish Sauce Global Market Report 2025. The report projects the growth rate of this market in various regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fish Sauce Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Seafood Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seafood-global-market-report

Meat Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report

Fishing Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fishing-hunting-and-trapping-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.